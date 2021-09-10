World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

Bank rate kept at record low

The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low, maintaining support for an economy set to fully reopen from a COVID-19 lockdown in a matter of months. Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 1.75 percent for a seventh straight meeting, a decision widely expected among economists. One forecast a 25 basis point cut. “The further easing of containment measures, rapid progress of the domestic vaccination program and continued expansion in global demand will support the growth momentum going into 2022,” the bank said in a statement.

DEBT

Walmart offers green bond

Walmart Inc made its green bond market debut with a US$2 billion offering on Wednesday, the largest ever from a US firm, Bloomberg data showed. The retail giant’s sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions and clean up its supply chain. The deal surpasses NextEra Energy Capital’s US$1.5 billion June sale, which matched Apple Inc’s record in 2016. Walmart’s US$2 billion 10-year green issuance is part of a US$7 billion sale to fund a tender offer as well as a range of environmental efforts. They include solar and wind energy projects, energy efficient refrigeration, electric vehicles and waste reduction, the firm said. Walmart is targeting zero emissions by 2040 and aims for a 1 billion tonne cut in emissions from its supply chain by 2030.

AIRLINES

EasyJet rejects takeover

EasyJet PLC has rejected a takeover offer and instead plans to raise US$1.7 billion from shareholders to strengthen its position in a European market struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the British airline said yesterday. The low-cost carrier did not identify its suitor, but said that the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued its business, and the potential bidder had since said it was no longer interested in a deal. A source familiar with the matter said that the approach was from budget rival Wizz Air Holdings PLC, which declined to comment. EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters that the approach was “highly conditional in its nature, which made it very uncertain” in terms of being deliverable. The airline said that it would expand its presence at key European airports by buying more landing slots.

GERMANY

Exports continue climbing

Exports rose in July for the 15th month in a row, government data showed yesterday, despite shortages and supply frictions causing concerns for industry. Exports from Europe’s largest economy were up 0.5 percent compared with the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis said, a figure equivalent to 115 billion euros (US$136 billion) of goods. Imports were down 3.8 percent compared with the previous month, causing the country’s closely watched trade surplus to climb slightly to 17.9 billion euros in seasonally adjusted terms. Global supply chain issues and unresolved trade conflicts meant that there were “dark clouds” on the economic horizon, powerful industry lobby group BDI said. Shortages of raw materials and key components, such as semiconductors and plastics, have held back industrial output, the group said. The country’s vehicle industry, an export leader, has been particularly negatively affected, with Volkswagen AG among the companies curbing production while waiting for supplies.