MALAYSIA
Bank rate kept at record low
The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low, maintaining support for an economy set to fully reopen from a COVID-19 lockdown in a matter of months. Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 1.75 percent for a seventh straight meeting, a decision widely expected among economists. One forecast a 25 basis point cut. “The further easing of containment measures, rapid progress of the domestic vaccination program and continued expansion in global demand will support the growth momentum going into 2022,” the bank said in a statement.
DEBT
Walmart offers green bond
Walmart Inc made its green bond market debut with a US$2 billion offering on Wednesday, the largest ever from a US firm, Bloomberg data showed. The retail giant’s sustainable debt issuance comes amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions and clean up its supply chain. The deal surpasses NextEra Energy Capital’s US$1.5 billion June sale, which matched Apple Inc’s record in 2016. Walmart’s US$2 billion 10-year green issuance is part of a US$7 billion sale to fund a tender offer as well as a range of environmental efforts. They include solar and wind energy projects, energy efficient refrigeration, electric vehicles and waste reduction, the firm said. Walmart is targeting zero emissions by 2040 and aims for a 1 billion tonne cut in emissions from its supply chain by 2030.
AIRLINES
EasyJet rejects takeover
EasyJet PLC has rejected a takeover offer and instead plans to raise US$1.7 billion from shareholders to strengthen its position in a European market struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the British airline said yesterday. The low-cost carrier did not identify its suitor, but said that the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued its business, and the potential bidder had since said it was no longer interested in a deal. A source familiar with the matter said that the approach was from budget rival Wizz Air Holdings PLC, which declined to comment. EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters that the approach was “highly conditional in its nature, which made it very uncertain” in terms of being deliverable. The airline said that it would expand its presence at key European airports by buying more landing slots.
GERMANY
Exports continue climbing
Exports rose in July for the 15th month in a row, government data showed yesterday, despite shortages and supply frictions causing concerns for industry. Exports from Europe’s largest economy were up 0.5 percent compared with the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis said, a figure equivalent to 115 billion euros (US$136 billion) of goods. Imports were down 3.8 percent compared with the previous month, causing the country’s closely watched trade surplus to climb slightly to 17.9 billion euros in seasonally adjusted terms. Global supply chain issues and unresolved trade conflicts meant that there were “dark clouds” on the economic horizon, powerful industry lobby group BDI said. Shortages of raw materials and key components, such as semiconductors and plastics, have held back industrial output, the group said. The country’s vehicle industry, an export leader, has been particularly negatively affected, with Volkswagen AG among the companies curbing production while waiting for supplies.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with