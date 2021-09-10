Tax revenue climbs 3.8% to NT$132.4 billion

MIXED OUTLOOK: Last month’s numbers were boosted by soaring shipping shares that have since lost momentum, the Ministry of Finance said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The national treasury last month received NT$132.4 billion (US$4.77 billion) in tax revenue, up 3.8 percent year-on-year, led by a tax revenue increase for securities transaction taxes, although the market has noticeably lost steam, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Securities transaction tax revenue soared 67.5 percent year-on-year to NT$24.5 billion, as average daily turnover gained 61.22 percent from NT$271.8 billion to NT$438.2 billion, the ministry said in a report.

However, the revenue fell 28.15 percent from July, when NT$34.1 billion in securities transaction taxes were collected, as daily turnover was between NT$500 billion and NT$600 billion, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) told a news conference in Taipei.

Dampened day trading was largely behind the month-on-month slowdown, Chen said.

Trading of shares of shipping companies such as Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) was especially active in July, but has lost momentum after securities authorities introduced restrictions to cool off day trading, he said.

Overall trading volume for shipping shares shed NT$2.2 trillion last month, Chen said.

Investors stood away from shipping shares in part because analysts questioned whether record revenue numbers could sustain once port congestion issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic ease.

Sales tax revenue gained 7.6 percent to NT$14.4 billion, boosted by an increase in vehicle sales, the report said.

Otherwise, personal and corporate income tax revenue declined, it said.

Land value increment tax revenue also fell after taxable property deals contracted 13.4 percent year-on-year, the report said.

Liquor, entertainment and business tax revenue also took a downturn as COVID-19 curbs weighed on consumer activity, it said.

Cumulative tax revenue increased 23.5 percent to NT$1.94 trillion in the first eight months, ahead of the government’s budget schedule by 19.7 percent, the report said.