World Business Quick Take

Agencies





PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi aims to buy Kadmon

Sanofi SA has agreed to buy Kadmon Holdings Inc for US$1.9 billion, adding a maker of immune-system therapies to expand its transplant drug portfolio. Kadmon investors would receive US$9.50 a share in cash, which is 79 percent more than the closing price on Tuesday, the companies said yesterday. Kadmon’s board has approved the deal. Kadmon focuses on diseases that lack treatments. It makes Rezurock, a US-approved therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease, an imbalance of the immune system.

INTERNET

ByteDance hoping for loan

ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with Wall Street banks to borrow more than US$3 billion to refinance its debt, two people with the knowledge of the matter said. The company plans to take advantage of the current low interest rates to repay its debt, one of the people said, adding that terms and the loan size are still subject to change. The people declined to be identified citing confidentiality constrains. ByteDance declined to comment.

BICYCLES

Halfords downbeat on supply

British bicycle and auto parts retailer Halfords Group PLC yesterday said that disruption in the global supply chain was dragging on its cycling business, although it stuck to its full-year profit target. Halfords, Britain’s largest cycling retailer, said it expected the cycling supply chain issues, which include factory production constraints, raw material inflation and freight disruption, to continue for some time. For the 20-week period to Aug. 20, Halfords said underlying sales in cycling were down 23 percent from last year, while sales for motoring products rose 52 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford names new tech boss

Ford Motor Co has hired a former executive from Apple Inc and Tesla Inc to be the company’s head of advanced technology and new embedded systems — a critical post as the auto industry moves to adopt vehicles powered by electricity and guided by computers. Doug Field is to be in charge of building out passenger systems such as navigation, driver-assist technology, connected systems and cybersecurity across all of Ford’s products. He is also to be in charge of making sure Ford products work well with other pieces of technology, such as smartphones.

AUTOMAKERS

Dongfeng sells shares

Chinese state-owned automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp (東風汽車) yesterday said it had sold about 600 million euros (US$709.34 million) in global auto giant Stellantis NV — the equivalent of a 1.15 percent stake. In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Dongfeng said it had sold 36.1 million Stellantis shares priced at 16.65 euros. It still maintains about a 4.5 percent stake in Stellantis.

SUPERMARKETS

Wm Morrison urges auction

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC called for an auction to settle whether Fortress Investment Group or Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquires Britain’s fourth-largest grocer. Morrison yesterday said that because neither bidder has declared their bid final, it is in talks to arrange an auction ahead of meetings with shareholders in about mid-October. Fortress said that it is still considering its options. Shares of the supermarket operator rose as much as 0.7 percent to ￡2.932. They have been trading ahead of CD&R’s top bid of ￡2.85 a share for two weeks.