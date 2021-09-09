PHARMACEUTICALS
Sanofi aims to buy Kadmon
Sanofi SA has agreed to buy Kadmon Holdings Inc for US$1.9 billion, adding a maker of immune-system therapies to expand its transplant drug portfolio. Kadmon investors would receive US$9.50 a share in cash, which is 79 percent more than the closing price on Tuesday, the companies said yesterday. Kadmon’s board has approved the deal. Kadmon focuses on diseases that lack treatments. It makes Rezurock, a US-approved therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease, an imbalance of the immune system.
INTERNET
ByteDance hoping for loan
ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), the Chinese owner of short-video platform TikTok, is in talks with Wall Street banks to borrow more than US$3 billion to refinance its debt, two people with the knowledge of the matter said. The company plans to take advantage of the current low interest rates to repay its debt, one of the people said, adding that terms and the loan size are still subject to change. The people declined to be identified citing confidentiality constrains. ByteDance declined to comment.
BICYCLES
Halfords downbeat on supply
British bicycle and auto parts retailer Halfords Group PLC yesterday said that disruption in the global supply chain was dragging on its cycling business, although it stuck to its full-year profit target. Halfords, Britain’s largest cycling retailer, said it expected the cycling supply chain issues, which include factory production constraints, raw material inflation and freight disruption, to continue for some time. For the 20-week period to Aug. 20, Halfords said underlying sales in cycling were down 23 percent from last year, while sales for motoring products rose 52 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford names new tech boss
Ford Motor Co has hired a former executive from Apple Inc and Tesla Inc to be the company’s head of advanced technology and new embedded systems — a critical post as the auto industry moves to adopt vehicles powered by electricity and guided by computers. Doug Field is to be in charge of building out passenger systems such as navigation, driver-assist technology, connected systems and cybersecurity across all of Ford’s products. He is also to be in charge of making sure Ford products work well with other pieces of technology, such as smartphones.
AUTOMAKERS
Dongfeng sells shares
Chinese state-owned automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp (東風汽車) yesterday said it had sold about 600 million euros (US$709.34 million) in global auto giant Stellantis NV — the equivalent of a 1.15 percent stake. In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Dongfeng said it had sold 36.1 million Stellantis shares priced at 16.65 euros. It still maintains about a 4.5 percent stake in Stellantis.
SUPERMARKETS
Wm Morrison urges auction
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC called for an auction to settle whether Fortress Investment Group or Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquires Britain’s fourth-largest grocer. Morrison yesterday said that because neither bidder has declared their bid final, it is in talks to arrange an auction ahead of meetings with shareholders in about mid-October. Fortress said that it is still considering its options. Shares of the supermarket operator rose as much as 0.7 percent to ￡2.932. They have been trading ahead of CD&R’s top bid of ￡2.85 a share for two weeks.
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with