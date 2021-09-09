Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros (US$94.53 billion) in Europe over the next decade to boost the region’s chip capacity and would open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers.
Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich’s IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year.
There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders, while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, is also in the picture.
Photo: Reuters
Gelsinger said the aim was for a “total project of 80 billion euros over the next decade that would be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry ... a catalyst for the entire technology industry.”
Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centers, in March said it planned to open up its chip factories for outsiders to use.
Gelsinger said in April that the company wanted to start producing chips for automakers within six to nine months to help alleviate a shortage that has disrupted vehicle production around the world.
It is unclear whether the latest announcement means Intel will meet that goal.
“Cars are becoming computers with tires. You need us and we need you... The aim is to create a center of innovation in Europe, for Europe,” Gelsinger said.
The “Intel Foundry Services Accelerator” is aimed at helping automakers learn to make chips using what Intel calls its “Intel 16” chip manufacturing technology and later move to its “Intel 3” and “Intel 18A” technologies.
Those manufacturing processes would be far more advanced than most of the processes currently used in the automotive industry.
Intel said nearly 100 automakers and key suppliers — including BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Robert Bosch GmbH — had expressed support for its programs. An Intel spokesman declined to confirm whether any had committed to becoming customers.
Gelsinger has been quoted saying that Intel wants the EU to commit state aid to Intel’s proposed European investment drive.
Intel views automakers as a key strategic priority.
Gelsinger on Tuesday said the firm believes that chips would make up 20 percent of the cost of vehicles by 2030, a five-fold increase from 4 percent of the cost in 2019.
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with