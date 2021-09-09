Bitcoin licked its wounds yesterday, a day after its heaviest losses in two-and-a-half months, as El Salvador’s historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the streets.
The coin last traded at US$46,560, having endured wild trade the day before in which it hit a near four-month high of US$52,956 before plunging 11.1 percent, its largest fall since June 2.
ANTICIPATION
Photo: Reuters
The sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumor of El Salvador’s move selling the fact, analysts said.
“I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event [El Salvador], similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on NASDAQ,” said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.
At one point on Tuesday, the digital currency fell as much as 18.6 percent, wiping out more than US$180 billion from the market.
It was a historical day for bitcoin as El Salvador’s experiment of making it legal tender got off to a bumpy start.
PROTESTS AND GLITCHES
Technological glitches hampered its use while street protests by mistrustful citizens broke out in the Central American country.
As bitcoin wobbled, Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele said his government purchased an additional 150 bitcoins on Tuesday, worth about US$7 million.
“That has underscored the difficulty in trying to protect the value of bitcoin as its own currency,” Monex Securities chief economist Nana Otsuki said. “The buying didn’t seem to be effective in halting its fall.”
TRANSACTION ISSUES
Amid the trading frenzy, major US cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global Inc, Kraken and Gemini struggled with delays in some transactions.
All of them said their systems have since been restored.
