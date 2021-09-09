PayPal Holdings Inc said it plans to acquire Japanese upstart Paidy Inc for ￥300 billion (US$2.7 billion) as it seeks to boost a push into buy now, pay later (BNPL) products.
The acquisition would be “minimally dilutive” to adjusted earnings per share next year, PayPal said in a statement on Tuesday.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, would be mainly paid for with cash, it said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Japan is home to the world’s third-largest market for online shopping, but it is also one of the few developed markets where paper currency is still king.
Nearly three-quarters of all purchases in the country are still paid for in cash, PayPal said.
Paidy is unusual among the world’s BNPL providers, because it allows Japanese consumers to purchase items online and pay them off each month in person at local convenience stores.
The firm, founded in 2010, has 4.3 million active accounts.
“There is no better home for Paidy to continue to grow and innovate than PayPal, which has been removing friction from online shopping for more than 20 years,” Paidy founder and executive chairman Russell Cummer said.
Cummer and Paidy president and chief executive officer Riku Sugie would continue to lead the business, PayPal said, adding that Paidy would also maintain its brand and operate its existing businesses.
BNPL options allow users to split purchases into smaller payments without charging any interest, and instead make most of their money by collecting a small amount from merchants each time a consumer uses the product. Their usage is surging worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom.
The Paidy deal comes after Square Inc last month agreed to buy Australian BNPL firm Afterpay Ltd for US$29 billion. Sweden’s Klarna Bank AB raised funds in June at a valuation of US$45.6 billion, with Softbank Group Corp leading the funding round. PayPal itself began offering a BNPL service last year and customers have since used it to make US$3.5 billion in purchases.
Paidy’s backers include Soros Capital Management, Visa Inc and Japanese trading house Itochu Corp.
The start-up raised US$120 million in its most recent funding round in March, which research firm CB Insights said took its valuation to US$1.2 billion.
Cummer, a Canadian, set up the firm after working as a credit trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in Tokyo. Paidy began offering BNPL services in 2014. It can be used on Amazon.com Inc’s Japanese site, and in June launched a tie-up with Apple Inc for customers making purchases from Apple in Japan.
“Paidy pioneered buy-now-pay-later solutions tailored to the Japanese market,” said Peter Kenevan, vice president, head of Japan at PayPal.
“Combining Paidy’s brand, capabilities and talented team with PayPal’s expertise, resources and global scale will create a strong foundation to accelerate our momentum in this strategically important market,” he said.
