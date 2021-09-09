Taiwan Business Quick Take







EQUITIES

Shares face pressure

Shares in Taiwan faced pressure yesterday, as worry escalated over a cluster of domestic COVID-19 cases at a preschool in New Taipei City. However, late buying of semiconductor stocks helped cap a downturn in the broader market. The TAIEX closed down 158.38 points, or 0.91 percent, at 17,270.49. Turnover totaled NT$321.087 billion (US$11.57 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$1.09 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang revenue rises

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), a supplier of automotive metal sheets and bumpers, yesterday reported revenue for last month increased 0.7 percent to NT$1.49 billion, compared with NT$1.48 billion in July. The company in a statement attributed the anemic growth last month to persistent increases in transportation costs, congestion at ports and delayed shipments. On an annual basis, revenue rose 4 percent from NT$1.43 billion. In the first eight months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 8.57 percent year-on-year to NT$11.94 billion from NT$11 billion, it said.

ELECTRONICS

AUO sales decline

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday reported NT$32.71 billion in revenue last month, down 1.9 percent from NT$33.35 billion in July due to price declines. The Hsinchu-based flat-panel maker’s shipments decreased 3.6 percent sequentially to 2.71 million square meters. Last month’s revenue marked the best figure for August in about seven years. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue surged 48.9 percent to NT$244.65 billion, compared with NT$164.34 billion in the same period last year.

FURNITURE

Coaster revenue dips 7.25%

Furniture dealer Coaster International Co (客思達) yesterday reported revenue last month decreased 7.25 percent from July and dropped 37.06 percent from a year earlier to NT$594.44 million. Coaster, which sources its furniture from China and Southeast Asia, said that the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 has affected consumer purchase, while congestion at ports on the US’ west coast and production disruptions at Southeast Asian suppliers also created difficulties. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue fell 9.89 percent year-on-year to NT$6.08 billion, the company said.

BANKING

Lithuania rises for Taipei

Lithuania has broken into the top 10 markets for credit card spending for residents of Taipei since February, National Credit Card Center (NCCC) data showed on Tuesday. The European nation was 10th with credit card spending of NT$51.4 million in February, which rose to NT$445 million in April, or fourth for residents in the capital, the data showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

Concert platform launched

HTC Vive Originals on Monday launched a concert platform to allow recorded performances to be projected into a live virtual venue and accessed by audiences around the world. The Beatday platform is available on desktop computers and mobile devices, said HTC Vive Originals, the content arm of HTC Corp (宏達電). The initial content on Beatday is to feature recorded concerts and music videos, using holography technology, which utilizes light diffraction to create a live virtual 3D venue, HTC Vive Originals said.