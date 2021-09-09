EQUITIES
Shares face pressure
Shares in Taiwan faced pressure yesterday, as worry escalated over a cluster of domestic COVID-19 cases at a preschool in New Taipei City. However, late buying of semiconductor stocks helped cap a downturn in the broader market. The TAIEX closed down 158.38 points, or 0.91 percent, at 17,270.49. Turnover totaled NT$321.087 billion (US$11.57 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$1.09 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang revenue rises
Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), a supplier of automotive metal sheets and bumpers, yesterday reported revenue for last month increased 0.7 percent to NT$1.49 billion, compared with NT$1.48 billion in July. The company in a statement attributed the anemic growth last month to persistent increases in transportation costs, congestion at ports and delayed shipments. On an annual basis, revenue rose 4 percent from NT$1.43 billion. In the first eight months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 8.57 percent year-on-year to NT$11.94 billion from NT$11 billion, it said.
ELECTRONICS
AUO sales decline
AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday reported NT$32.71 billion in revenue last month, down 1.9 percent from NT$33.35 billion in July due to price declines. The Hsinchu-based flat-panel maker’s shipments decreased 3.6 percent sequentially to 2.71 million square meters. Last month’s revenue marked the best figure for August in about seven years. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue surged 48.9 percent to NT$244.65 billion, compared with NT$164.34 billion in the same period last year.
FURNITURE
Coaster revenue dips 7.25%
Furniture dealer Coaster International Co (客思達) yesterday reported revenue last month decreased 7.25 percent from July and dropped 37.06 percent from a year earlier to NT$594.44 million. Coaster, which sources its furniture from China and Southeast Asia, said that the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 has affected consumer purchase, while congestion at ports on the US’ west coast and production disruptions at Southeast Asian suppliers also created difficulties. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue fell 9.89 percent year-on-year to NT$6.08 billion, the company said.
BANKING
Lithuania rises for Taipei
Lithuania has broken into the top 10 markets for credit card spending for residents of Taipei since February, National Credit Card Center (NCCC) data showed on Tuesday. The European nation was 10th with credit card spending of NT$51.4 million in February, which rose to NT$445 million in April, or fourth for residents in the capital, the data showed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Concert platform launched
HTC Vive Originals on Monday launched a concert platform to allow recorded performances to be projected into a live virtual venue and accessed by audiences around the world. The Beatday platform is available on desktop computers and mobile devices, said HTC Vive Originals, the content arm of HTC Corp (宏達電). The initial content on Beatday is to feature recorded concerts and music videos, using holography technology, which utilizes light diffraction to create a live virtual 3D venue, HTC Vive Originals said.
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
