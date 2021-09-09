Logistics firms post robust sales

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taiwan-based freight forwarder and logistics operators T3EX Global Holdings Corp (T3EX, 台驊國際) and Dimerco Express Corp (中菲行) this week reported robust revenue growth for last month on the back of surging sea freight rates.

T3EX’s revenue hit a record NT$3.69 billion (US$132.99 million) for last month, up 192 percent from a year earlier, as sales from its sea freight forwarding business surged 287 percent to NT$2.82 billion, also a new high for a single month, the company said in a statement.

T3EX said that ongoing congestion at seaports amid the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has continued to push up sea freight rates, which in turn boosted its revenue last month.

Workers oversee a crane moving a container at the Port of Keelung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of United Logistics International Co

The rising revenue also stemmed from the company winning new clients as it gained more capacity from shippers, T3EX said.

Revenue from T3EX’s air cargo forwarding operations grew 58 percent year-on-year to NT$518 million, accounting for 18 percent of its overall revenue, while sales from sea freight forwarding made up 70 percent, it said.

Dimerco on Monday reported record revenue of NT$3.47 billion for last month, up 72 percent year-on-year.

Sales from Dimerco’s air cargo forwarding operation grew 55 percent to NT$1.8 billion, accounting for 51 percent of its overall revenue, while that from sea cargo forwarding advanced 199 percent to NT1.56 billion, it said.

For the first eight months of the year, Dimerco’s revenue rose 49 percent annually to NT$21.8 billion, close to its full-year revenue of NT$22.9 billion last year, company data showed.