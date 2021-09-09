Despite the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections in New Taipei City, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday said that the government is not going to delay the rollout of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, scheduled for early next month.
“Everything is going according to plan, and we are working at a breakneck speed to put all the pieces together,” Wang said.
Taiwanese nationals, their spouses and Alien Permanent Resident Certificate holders would be eligible for NT$5,000 of vouchers that would be valid until April 30 next year.
Photo: CNA
For convenience, the new program would also make it possible for one member of a household to collect their entire family’s vouchers.
The vouchers would be available in paper and digital format, free of charge, the ministry said.
They cannot be used for investments, online courses, tobacco products, gift vouchers or to pay taxes and credit card bills.
E-commerce Web sites were excluded from the government’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program last year.
Whether they would be included in this year’s program is still being discussed, Wang said.
“We consider the situation this year to be different, and many e-commerce businesses have presented win-win proposals that would help small businesses,” she said.
For example, an e-commerce Web site might set up a “stimulus voucher” area where local farmers, small businesses and food vendors could be highlighted, she added.
“The ministry is in favor of opening up the vouchers for e-commerce, as long as small local businesses are helped. We are in the final stages of figuring out the details,” Wang said. “As for foreign e-commerce [sites], of course they would be excluded because we are trying to stimulate the domestic economy.”
Wang promised that help is on the way for the “eight special industries,” which include nightclubs, hostess and karaoke bars, teahouses and saunas. They have not been reopened as the nature of their business is predicated on close person-to-person contact.
“We’ve identified 6,000 businesses with a total of 30,000 employees that qualify for relief in September and October using leftover funds from Stimulus 4.0,” Wang said.
The exact figure has yet to be calculated, she said.
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with