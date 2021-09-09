COVID-19: No voucher delay, despite virus cases

UNDER REVIEW: If it benefits small local businesses, people might be able to use the stimulus vouchers for online purchases, the minister of economic affairs said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Despite the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections in New Taipei City, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) yesterday said that the government is not going to delay the rollout of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, scheduled for early next month.

“Everything is going according to plan, and we are working at a breakneck speed to put all the pieces together,” Wang said.

Taiwanese nationals, their spouses and Alien Permanent Resident Certificate holders would be eligible for NT$5,000 of vouchers that would be valid until April 30 next year.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua is pictured at a news conference in Taipei on Aug. 27. Photo: CNA

For convenience, the new program would also make it possible for one member of a household to collect their entire family’s vouchers.

The vouchers would be available in paper and digital format, free of charge, the ministry said.

They cannot be used for investments, online courses, tobacco products, gift vouchers or to pay taxes and credit card bills.

E-commerce Web sites were excluded from the government’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program last year.

Whether they would be included in this year’s program is still being discussed, Wang said.

“We consider the situation this year to be different, and many e-commerce businesses have presented win-win proposals that would help small businesses,” she said.

For example, an e-commerce Web site might set up a “stimulus voucher” area where local farmers, small businesses and food vendors could be highlighted, she added.

“The ministry is in favor of opening up the vouchers for e-commerce, as long as small local businesses are helped. We are in the final stages of figuring out the details,” Wang said. “As for foreign e-commerce [sites], of course they would be excluded because we are trying to stimulate the domestic economy.”

Wang promised that help is on the way for the “eight special industries,” which include nightclubs, hostess and karaoke bars, teahouses and saunas. They have not been reopened as the nature of their business is predicated on close person-to-person contact.

“We’ve identified 6,000 businesses with a total of 30,000 employees that qualify for relief in September and October using leftover funds from Stimulus 4.0,” Wang said.

The exact figure has yet to be calculated, she said.