World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Home prices rise 0.7%

House prices picked up momentum last month, with the tapering of a tax break on purchases doing little to dent demand for property, the Halifax Building Society said. The average value of a home rose 0.7 percent to ￡262,954 (US$363,376), the mortgage lender said yesterday. The annual pace of increase slowed marginally to 7.1 percent. A stamp duty holiday introduced last year began to be phased out on July 1, significantly reducing the maximum tax saving to buyers, but other factors are supporting the market, Halifax said. These include low borrowing costs, supply shortages, savings accumulated during lockdowns and COVID-19 pandemic-driven demand for larger homes away from big cities.

TELECOMS

Bigger T-Mobile stake eyed

Deutsche Telekom AG is to use the proceeds from the sale of its Dutch unit to acquire a greater stake in T-Mobile US Inc, deepening its shift to the US market where it leads the industry in the next generation of mobile technology. Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners are to purchase T-Mobile Netherlands for 5.1 billion euros (US$6.1 billion) from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25 percent stake, the private-equity firms said yesterday.

BROKERAGES

TP ICAP profit slumps

TP ICAP Group PLC, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, yesterday reported a lower half-year profit as trading in its global broking, energy and commodities businesses tailed off from a high comparable base marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm, which brings together buyers and sellers in the financial, energy and commodity markets, said its adjusted pretax profit was ￡88 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with ￡136 million a year earlier.

FURNITURE

IKEA short of products

IKEA is experiencing product shortages in Ireland as transport issues and the availability of raw materials compound supply problems. Issues with transport, raw materials, and sourcing and production have added to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains, the Swedish furniture retailer said on its Web site. In Ireland, as much as 10 percent of products are currently unavailable, the Irish Times reported, citing a spokeswoman for the company.

INTERNET

Cuemath offers free content

Cuemath, an online math course provider backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc, is making much of its content free for a year to fend off rivals in India’s competitive education-tech market and help fight inequalities in learning. Its premium curriculum, which normally costs US$299 a year, is to be free for subscribers who invite two new users. The basic curriculum, with limited access to learning materials, is to remain free of charge.

REAL ESTATE

Moody’s downgrades CFRs

Moody’s Investors Service yesterday said that it had downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) and its subsidiaries, with a negative outlook. In a statement, Moody’s said it had downgraded Evergrande’s CFR to “Ca” from “Caa1,” and cut the company’s senior unsecured ratings to “C” from “Caa2.” The agency also cut Hengda Real Estate Group’s (恆大地產) CFR to “Ca” from “Caa1,” and the CFR of Tianji Holding Ltd (天基控股) to “C” from “Caa2.”