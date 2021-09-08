UNITED KINGDOM
Home prices rise 0.7%
House prices picked up momentum last month, with the tapering of a tax break on purchases doing little to dent demand for property, the Halifax Building Society said. The average value of a home rose 0.7 percent to ￡262,954 (US$363,376), the mortgage lender said yesterday. The annual pace of increase slowed marginally to 7.1 percent. A stamp duty holiday introduced last year began to be phased out on July 1, significantly reducing the maximum tax saving to buyers, but other factors are supporting the market, Halifax said. These include low borrowing costs, supply shortages, savings accumulated during lockdowns and COVID-19 pandemic-driven demand for larger homes away from big cities.
TELECOMS
Bigger T-Mobile stake eyed
Deutsche Telekom AG is to use the proceeds from the sale of its Dutch unit to acquire a greater stake in T-Mobile US Inc, deepening its shift to the US market where it leads the industry in the next generation of mobile technology. Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners are to purchase T-Mobile Netherlands for 5.1 billion euros (US$6.1 billion) from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25 percent stake, the private-equity firms said yesterday.
BROKERAGES
TP ICAP profit slumps
TP ICAP Group PLC, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, yesterday reported a lower half-year profit as trading in its global broking, energy and commodities businesses tailed off from a high comparable base marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm, which brings together buyers and sellers in the financial, energy and commodity markets, said its adjusted pretax profit was ￡88 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with ￡136 million a year earlier.
FURNITURE
IKEA short of products
IKEA is experiencing product shortages in Ireland as transport issues and the availability of raw materials compound supply problems. Issues with transport, raw materials, and sourcing and production have added to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains, the Swedish furniture retailer said on its Web site. In Ireland, as much as 10 percent of products are currently unavailable, the Irish Times reported, citing a spokeswoman for the company.
INTERNET
Cuemath offers free content
Cuemath, an online math course provider backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc, is making much of its content free for a year to fend off rivals in India’s competitive education-tech market and help fight inequalities in learning. Its premium curriculum, which normally costs US$299 a year, is to be free for subscribers who invite two new users. The basic curriculum, with limited access to learning materials, is to remain free of charge.
REAL ESTATE
Moody’s downgrades CFRs
Moody’s Investors Service yesterday said that it had downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) and its subsidiaries, with a negative outlook. In a statement, Moody’s said it had downgraded Evergrande’s CFR to “Ca” from “Caa1,” and cut the company’s senior unsecured ratings to “C” from “Caa2.” The agency also cut Hengda Real Estate Group’s (恆大地產) CFR to “Ca” from “Caa1,” and the CFR of Tianji Holding Ltd (天基控股) to “C” from “Caa2.”
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix