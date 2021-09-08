China’s trade data beat the forecasts for August

CARS PROVIDE DRIVE: An analyst said that a jump in vehicle exports was ‘amazing’ and showed China ‘has the production capacity for semiconductors and cars’

AFP, BEIJING





China’s exports and imports last month enjoyed forecast-beating growth, with data yesterday showing that overseas demand for vehicles, electronics and consumer goods surged as a domestic COVID-19 outbreak was brought to heel.

The figures follow a recent spate of weak numbers that had suggested the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy was flattening owing to a spike in the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, which has prompted some countries to impose containment measures and hit consumer sentiment.

They also came despite the shutdown of a major port caused by the outbreak, which observers had expected to hit shipments.

Container ships are docked at a port on the Yangtze River in Nantong, China, on Monday. Photo: AP

Exports jumped 25.6 percent year-on-year, while imports rose 33.1 percent, Chinese customs authorities said.

The exports and imports readings were sharply up from July and far better than estimates in a Bloomberg survey of 17.3 percent and 26.9 percent respectively.

The numbers were boosted by last year’s low base of comparison, when the virus was rapidly spreading.

Analysts said that outbound shipments were helped by improving overseas demand for consumer goods.

A rebound in electronics, furniture and recreational products likely reflected that retailers were “replenishing their inventories ahead of the Christmas shopping season,” Capital Economics assistant economist Sheana Yue said.

ING Bank NV chief economist for greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that a sharp jump in vehicle exports was an “amazing” feat, given a global semiconductor shortage that has weighed on the auto industry.

“It shows that [China] has the production capacity for semiconductors and also cars, and therefore can grow its exports,” she told reporters.

Exports of electronic products rose over the first eight months of the year, Chinese customs officials said in a statement.

However, Yue said that trade volumes are expected to fall in the next few quarters, with factory activity edging down in the past few months.

“The PMI [purchasing managers’ index] export orders indices — which measure the share of firms seeing rising orders — has remained under 50 for three consecutive months,” she said, suggesting that foreign demand is coming off the boil.

Meanwhile, customs authorities said that imports were boosted by a surge in the cost of commodities such as iron ore, oil and coal, which offset a fall in the amount of goods entering the country.

China’s trade surplus was US$58.3 billion, up 2.2 percent year-on-year and higher than the US$53.2 billion that was expected.