China’s exports and imports last month enjoyed forecast-beating growth, with data yesterday showing that overseas demand for vehicles, electronics and consumer goods surged as a domestic COVID-19 outbreak was brought to heel.
The figures follow a recent spate of weak numbers that had suggested the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy was flattening owing to a spike in the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, which has prompted some countries to impose containment measures and hit consumer sentiment.
They also came despite the shutdown of a major port caused by the outbreak, which observers had expected to hit shipments.
Photo: AP
Exports jumped 25.6 percent year-on-year, while imports rose 33.1 percent, Chinese customs authorities said.
The exports and imports readings were sharply up from July and far better than estimates in a Bloomberg survey of 17.3 percent and 26.9 percent respectively.
The numbers were boosted by last year’s low base of comparison, when the virus was rapidly spreading.
Analysts said that outbound shipments were helped by improving overseas demand for consumer goods.
A rebound in electronics, furniture and recreational products likely reflected that retailers were “replenishing their inventories ahead of the Christmas shopping season,” Capital Economics assistant economist Sheana Yue said.
ING Bank NV chief economist for greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said that a sharp jump in vehicle exports was an “amazing” feat, given a global semiconductor shortage that has weighed on the auto industry.
“It shows that [China] has the production capacity for semiconductors and also cars, and therefore can grow its exports,” she told reporters.
Exports of electronic products rose over the first eight months of the year, Chinese customs officials said in a statement.
However, Yue said that trade volumes are expected to fall in the next few quarters, with factory activity edging down in the past few months.
“The PMI [purchasing managers’ index] export orders indices — which measure the share of firms seeing rising orders — has remained under 50 for three consecutive months,” she said, suggesting that foreign demand is coming off the boil.
Meanwhile, customs authorities said that imports were boosted by a surge in the cost of commodities such as iron ore, oil and coal, which offset a fall in the amount of goods entering the country.
China’s trade surplus was US$58.3 billion, up 2.2 percent year-on-year and higher than the US$53.2 billion that was expected.
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix