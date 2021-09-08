El Salvador yesterday became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a real-world experiment that proponents say will lower commission costs for billions of dollars sent home from abroad, although there are fears about a potential rise in money laundering.
The plan spearheaded by Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele is aimed at allowing Salvadoreans to save on US$400 million spent annually in commissions for remittances, mostly sent from the US.
Last year alone, remittances to El Salvador amounted to almost US$6 billion, or 23 percent of its GDP, one of the highest ratios in the world.
Photo: Reuters
Polls show that Salvadoreans are skeptical about using bitcoin and wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency, which critics say might increase regulatory and financial risks for financial institutions.
Still, some residents are optimistic.
“It’s going to be beneficial ... we have family in the United States and they can send money at no cost, whereas banks charge to send money from the United States to El Salvador,” said Reina Isabel Aguilar, a store owner in El Zonte Beach, about 49km southwest of the capital, San Salvador.
Photo: Reuters
El Zonte is part of the so-called Bitcoin Beach geared toward making the town one of the world’s first bitcoin economies.
In the run-up to the launch, the government has already been installing ATMs of its Chivo digital wallet that are to allow the cryptocurrency to be converted into US dollars and withdrawn without commission, but Bukele on Monday looked to temper expectations for quick results and asked for patience.
“Like all innovations, El Salvador’s bitcoin process has a learning curve. Every road to the future is like this and not everything will be achieved in a day, or in a month,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.
On Monday, El Salvador bought its first 400 of the cyrptocurrency, temporarily pushing prices up 1.49 percent to more than US$52,680.
The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Just this spring, it rose over US$64,000 in April and fell almost as low as US$30,000 in May.
Some analysts fear that the move to make bitcoin legal tender alongside the US dollar could muddy the outlook for El Salvador’s quest to seek a more than US$1 billion financing agreement with the IMF.
After Bukele’s bitcoin law was approved, rating agency Moody’s downgraded El Salvador’s creditworthiness, while the country’s US dollar-denominated bonds have also come under pressure.
Bukele on Monday retweeted a video that showed his face superimposed on actor Jaime Foxx in a scene from Django Unchained, with the video portraying Bukele whipping a slave trader who had the IMF emblem on his face.
Bukele later deleted the retweet.
His own tweet said: “We must break the paradigms of the past. El Salvador has the right to advance towards the first world.”
