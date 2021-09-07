World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Officials push tax zone

The government plans to push forward cooperation between Macau and Guangdong Province over Hengqin Island, aiming for a “big increase” in Macau residents living and working in the zone by 2024, according to guidelines reported by the official Xinhua news agency. The enterprise income tax rate would be 15 percent for companies in the Hengqin zone, compared with the normal 20 to 25 percent in China. Personal income tax for Macau residents working in the Hengqin zone would be kept at the same rate as they pay in Macau, which is lower than the rate in China. The cooperation zone would focus on high-tech development and manufacturing industries, according to the guidelines.

GERMANY

Industrial orders rise

Industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed yesterday. The indicator rose 3.4 percent on the previous month to reach its “highest level since the beginning of the time series in 1991,” federal statistics agency Destatis said. Orders were up 24.4 percent compared with July last year, when the effects of shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were still being felt acutely. Compared with February last year, the month before pandemic restrictions were imposed, orders were up 15.7 percent, the agency said.

AUSTRALIA

Firms ranked on slavery

Woolworths Group Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are among the best listed companies at disclosing the risks of modern slavery in their supply chains, while IDP Education Ltd and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp are among the worst, according to a report published yesterday. That is the assessment of university researchers based on the first crop of company statements to the government since it created new laws to root out modern slavery. Monash University scored each firm out of 100, using criteria including supply chain due diligence and remediation processes if the company finds slavery issues.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW boosts battery orders

BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric vehicles that made up for more than 11 percent of deliveries during the half of the year. The German automaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros (US$23.73 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, chief executive officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sports utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year. BMW’s increased cell orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技) and EVE Energy Co (億緯鋰能), South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co and Sweden’s Northvolt AB.

LOGISTICS

Group calls for carbon fee

The International Chamber of Shipping, which represents more than 80 percent of the world’s merchant fleet, submitted a plan to the industry’s global regulator for a charge on carbon dioxide emitted by vessels. The proposal for a so-called Climate Fund was submitted to the International Maritime Organization — the UN’s shipping regulatory body — on Friday, according to a statement from the trade association. The proposal is backed by the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners. The fund would be used to close the price gap between zero-carbon and conventional fuels.