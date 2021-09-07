CHINA
Officials push tax zone
The government plans to push forward cooperation between Macau and Guangdong Province over Hengqin Island, aiming for a “big increase” in Macau residents living and working in the zone by 2024, according to guidelines reported by the official Xinhua news agency. The enterprise income tax rate would be 15 percent for companies in the Hengqin zone, compared with the normal 20 to 25 percent in China. Personal income tax for Macau residents working in the Hengqin zone would be kept at the same rate as they pay in Macau, which is lower than the rate in China. The cooperation zone would focus on high-tech development and manufacturing industries, according to the guidelines.
GERMANY
Industrial orders rise
Industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed yesterday. The indicator rose 3.4 percent on the previous month to reach its “highest level since the beginning of the time series in 1991,” federal statistics agency Destatis said. Orders were up 24.4 percent compared with July last year, when the effects of shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were still being felt acutely. Compared with February last year, the month before pandemic restrictions were imposed, orders were up 15.7 percent, the agency said.
AUSTRALIA
Firms ranked on slavery
Woolworths Group Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are among the best listed companies at disclosing the risks of modern slavery in their supply chains, while IDP Education Ltd and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp are among the worst, according to a report published yesterday. That is the assessment of university researchers based on the first crop of company statements to the government since it created new laws to root out modern slavery. Monash University scored each firm out of 100, using criteria including supply chain due diligence and remediation processes if the company finds slavery issues.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW boosts battery orders
BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric vehicles that made up for more than 11 percent of deliveries during the half of the year. The German automaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros (US$23.73 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, chief executive officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sports utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year. BMW’s increased cell orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技) and EVE Energy Co (億緯鋰能), South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co and Sweden’s Northvolt AB.
LOGISTICS
Group calls for carbon fee
The International Chamber of Shipping, which represents more than 80 percent of the world’s merchant fleet, submitted a plan to the industry’s global regulator for a charge on carbon dioxide emitted by vessels. The proposal for a so-called Climate Fund was submitted to the International Maritime Organization — the UN’s shipping regulatory body — on Friday, according to a statement from the trade association. The proposal is backed by the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners. The fund would be used to close the price gap between zero-carbon and conventional fuels.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with