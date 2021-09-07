French giant TotalEnergies SE on Sunday signed a US$27 billion contract to invest in oil, gas and solar production in Iraq, as the country faces an acute energy crisis.
The announcement of the deal, supposedly in part to reduce Iraq’s reliance on fossil fuels, came as Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail signed the contract at a ceremony in Baghdad with TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne.
TotalEnergies has not directly confirmed the value or duration of the contract, which was signed after months of negotiations and several visits by Pouyanne.
Photo: AFP / HO / Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office
The French major plans initially to invest US$10 billion in infrastructure, the proceeds of which would for allow a second round of investments of US$17 billion, the officials said.
“This is the largest investment in Iraq by a Western company,” Ismail said. “Implementing these projects is the challenge we face now.”
“Happy to be in Basra where I visited gas and oil fields,” Pouyanne wrote on Twitter in January. “Reducing flaring and increasing gas production is a priority for Iraq as well as for Total. Let’s work together!”
Iraq has immense reserves of oil and gas, but despite being the No. 2 producer in OPEC, it is experiencing an acute energy crisis and chronic blackouts that fuel social discontent.
Officials justify the lack of investment and the dilapidated state of its energy network by citing falling oil prices, which represent more than 90 percent of state revenue.
The country is highly dependent on neighboring Iran, which supplies a third of its gas and electricity needs.
However, Baghdad owes Tehran US$6 billion for energy already supplied.
The contract inked on Sunday with TotalEnergies would cover four energy projects, an Iraqi oil ministry source said ahead of the signing ceremony.
One of these aims to pipe seawater from the Gulf to southern Iraqi oilfields. Water is used to extract oil from subterranean deposits.
Another is intended to increase production from the Artawi oilfield near the southern port of Basra from 85,000 barrels per day to 210,000 barrels per day.
A third project would involve the construction of a complex to exploit production from the sector’s gas fields.
Rather than flaring or burning off the excess, the plan is to recover it for use in electricity generation.
The premier’s office said this would “reduce gas imports.”
The fourth project would see the installation of a solar farm in Artawi.
The Iraqi source said that the solar panels should produce “1,000 megawatts” of electricity, the equivalent of the energy produced by a nuclear reactor.
“Iraq will not pay anything,” the source added.
Electricity produced by solar power “costs 45 percent less than that produced by traditional power stations,” the Iraqi government said.
TotalEnergies has had a presence in Iraq since the 1920s.
In January, Ismail said the relationship with the French firm was “developing rapidly.”
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with