Chinese policies supporting the private sector would not change, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) said yesterday, state media reported, amid growing concern that a crackdown on a wide range of industries was hurting businesses.
Liu said that “guidelines and policies for supporting the private economy have not changed ... and will not change in the future,” a report from Xinhua news agency said.
He was speaking by video at a forum on the digital economy in Hebei Province.
Photo: AFP
China has launched a crackdown on a range of industries, leaving start-ups and decades-old firms operating in an uncertain environment and rattling investors in the world’s second-largest economy.
The private economy contributes to more than 50 percent of tax revenue, more than 60 percent of China’s GDP and 80 percent of urban employment, Liu said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has called for China to achieve “common prosperity,” seeking to narrow a yawning wealth gap that threatens the country’s economic ascent and the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.
Officials have pledged to tighten supervision in the financial services industry, suggesting a recent regulatory onslaught on the private sector that sent shock waves globally is not over yet.
The central bank will close loopholes in its financial technology regulation, and include all types of financial institutions, services and products into its prudential supervision framework, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Chen Yulu (陳雨露) said at the China International Finance Annual Forum in Beijing on Saturday.
Authorities would also boost foreign exchange market supervision at macro and micro levels, he said without elaborating.
“We will enhance the effectiveness and professionalism of financial regulation, build all kinds of firewalls to resolutely prevent systemic risks,” Chen said.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission would improve its regulations for companies seeking overseas listings, and enhance channels for foreign investors to participate in China’s onshore securities futures market, commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai (方星海) said at the forum.
Investors have endured significant losses this year with the nation’s benchmark CSI 300 Index down about 16 percent from its February high, making it among the worst-performing major gauges in Asia this year.
The securities regulator has communicated with foreign investors on the plunge in overseas-listed Chinese stocks, triggered by a spate of surprise crackdowns on industries from private tutoring to Internet platforms, Fang said.
The investors believed they have under-allocated Chinese assets, he said.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with