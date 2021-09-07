ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai revenue falls 4.3%
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported revenue of NT$400.05 billion (US$14.46 billion) for last month, down 4.3 percent from July’s NT$418.02 billion and 4.87 percent less than the NT$420.55 billion it posted for the same month last year. Last month’s figure marked Hon Hai’s second-highest August, which the company attributed to a strong showing from its consumer electronics business, followed by its components, cloud network and computer segments. Year-to-date revenue totaled NT$3.52 trillion, up 22.09 percent from the NT$2.88 trillion it reported for the same period last year, the company said.
Sinbon posts record revenue
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported record revenue of NT$2.22 billion for last month, led by rising shipments of products used in the automotive segment, medical and personal care devices, and communication and electronic peripheral components. Last month’s figure increased 0.78 percent from July and 13.11 percent from the same month last year, the company said. Cable assemblies contributed 73.94 percent of the company’s total sales last month, while connectors and other components and accessories made up 26.06 percent, the company said. Cumulative revenue for the first eight months of the year was NT$16.91 billion, up 23.2 percent year-on-year, it said.
Zhen Ding revenue rises 24%
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎), which makes printed circuit boards for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday reported that revenue for last month reached the highest August level in the company’s history, and it expects momentum to continue as the consumer electronics sector enters the high season in the second half of the year. Revenue for last month rose 24.63 percent month-on-month and 40.84 percent year-on-year to NT$14.52 billion. Cumulative revenue in the first eight months increased 28.87 percent year-on-year to NT$83.13 billion, the company said.
Foreigners buy big locally
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$90.56 billion of local shares after buying a net NT$23.02 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while the top three sold were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.69 trillion, or 44.2 percent of total market capitalization, it added.
Taipower to trial wind farm
Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is to trial its first offshore wind farm, before connecting it to the national power grid, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. Taipower completed the interconnection of 21 wind turbines off Changhua County as part of the first phase of the wind farm late last month, the ministry said. The company is running tests and making adjustments before applying to put the wind farm into service, the ministry said. The project’s first phase can generate about 360 million kilowatt-hours per year, to supply nearly 90,000 households, it said.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with