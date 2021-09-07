Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai revenue falls 4.3%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported revenue of NT$400.05 billion (US$14.46 billion) for last month, down 4.3 percent from July’s NT$418.02 billion and 4.87 percent less than the NT$420.55 billion it posted for the same month last year. Last month’s figure marked Hon Hai’s second-highest August, which the company attributed to a strong showing from its consumer electronics business, followed by its components, cloud network and computer segments. Year-to-date revenue totaled NT$3.52 trillion, up 22.09 percent from the NT$2.88 trillion it reported for the same period last year, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon posts record revenue

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported record revenue of NT$2.22 billion for last month, led by rising shipments of products used in the automotive segment, medical and personal care devices, and communication and electronic peripheral components. Last month’s figure increased 0.78 percent from July and 13.11 percent from the same month last year, the company said. Cable assemblies contributed 73.94 percent of the company’s total sales last month, while connectors and other components and accessories made up 26.06 percent, the company said. Cumulative revenue for the first eight months of the year was NT$16.91 billion, up 23.2 percent year-on-year, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Zhen Ding revenue rises 24%

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎), which makes printed circuit boards for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday reported that revenue for last month reached the highest August level in the company’s history, and it expects momentum to continue as the consumer electronics sector enters the high season in the second half of the year. Revenue for last month rose 24.63 percent month-on-month and 40.84 percent year-on-year to NT$14.52 billion. Cumulative revenue in the first eight months increased 28.87 percent year-on-year to NT$83.13 billion, the company said.

EQUITIES

Foreigners buy big locally

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$90.56 billion of local shares after buying a net NT$23.02 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were United Microelectronics Co (聯電), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while the top three sold were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.69 trillion, or 44.2 percent of total market capitalization, it added.

ENERGY

Taipower to trial wind farm

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is to trial its first offshore wind farm, before connecting it to the national power grid, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. Taipower completed the interconnection of 21 wind turbines off Changhua County as part of the first phase of the wind farm late last month, the ministry said. The company is running tests and making adjustments before applying to put the wind farm into service, the ministry said. The project’s first phase can generate about 360 million kilowatt-hours per year, to supply nearly 90,000 households, it said.