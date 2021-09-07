Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose to a new high of US$543.58 billion as local shares received support from global hot money, after the US Federal Reserve sent dovish messages following its annual economic policy symposium, the central bank said yesterday.
The latest balance suggested an increase of US$502 million, even though foreign portfolio managers wired US$3.48 billion of cash dividends abroad, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) told an online news conference.
“The foreign exchange market saw roughly balanced supply and demand for the local currency and US dollar,” Tsai said, declining to comment on alleged central bank interventions.
The New Taiwan dollar rose to NT$27.502 intersession yesterday, but closed at NT$27.663 in Taipei trading, with turnover of US$1.69 billion, the central bank’s Web site showed.
Foreign stock players raised stakes in local semiconductor firms toward the end of August after the Fed reiterated it would not hike policy rates until after next year, and that it would consider easing bond purchases later this year.
Before the speech, the US dollar strengthened against most currencies as global investors were worried that mounting inflationary pressures would prompt the Fed to change its stance ahead of schedule.
Tsai said the coming “taper” move would lend support to US bonds and affect other financial assets as seen in the past.
Once the US Fed tapers bond purchases, the US dollar is expected to gain force as global investors re-evaluate financial asset prices, Tsai said, adding that much uncertainty lingers due to the rapid worldwide spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with