Machinery exports grew 26.9 percent annually to US$15.6 billion in the first seven months of the year, due to surging demand amid rising COVID-19 vaccination rates worldwide, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday.
Exports for the whole year are expected to surpass those of last year and 2019, the ministry said, adding that it was “not sure” if it would break a sales record set in 2018, when exports reached US$25.6 billion.
Although in absolute terms, machinery exports are not a big business in Taiwan compared with semiconductors or information and communication technology products, the government is encouraging the industry’s development to make Taiwan’s supply chains more resilient, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said.
The nation’s major machinery exports include machine tools and power transmission equipment.
“Machine tools are any machines that cut, bore or otherwise manipulate metals and durable substances; in a way it is the starting point of industry,” Huang said. “We hope to strengthen our machine tool sector so that they can support our other industries, including in semiconductors and electronics, and the automotive sector.”
Huang described Taiwan’s machine tool industry as “mid-range” in terms of precision and price, competing with China on the low-end segment and countries such as Japan and Germany on the high end.
Linear guides and ball screws are a bright spot for the industry, he added.
“As robotics become more prominent, high-precision components such as linear guides and ball screws are going to become increasingly in demand, as that is how a robotic arm moves,” he said.
Despite that Taiwan is trying to compete with countries such as Germany and Japan in terms of precision, the biggest international competitor for Taiwanese machinery companies remains China.
According to a survey of Taiwanese machinery companies, 51.4 percent named “other Taiwanese” companies as their chief competitors, up 2 percent year-on-year, while 23.8 percent named Chinese firms as their primary competitors, down 1 percent from a year earlier.
A total of 9.6 percent of machine toolmakers named European, Japanese, South Korean or US companies as their main competitors.
China remains Taiwan’s biggest export market, accounting for 33.4 percent of this year’s sales in the first seven months, while the US ranked second with 20.6 percent, the ministry said.
