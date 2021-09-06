The Italian government has opened an inquiry into the sale of a company making high-tech military drones to Chinese state-owned investors three years ago, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
Rome wants to verify whether the sale of a 75 percent holding in Alpi Aviation Srl, based in northern Italy, had to be notified to the government under the so-called “golden power” regulation, the source said, asking not to be named.
Lawyers for Alpi Aviation said the company had complied with all rules in the sale.
Rome has special vetting powers to block unwanted bids from non-EU suitors in industries deemed of strategic importance like defense, energy and telecoms.
This latest development showed how easy it is for changes in corporate ownership to go under the radar at a time when pressure is rising in the US and Europe to monitor potential risks to national security from Chinese investors.
The government might impose penalties or, in the most serious case, invalidate the sale, the source said.
On Thursday, Italian finance authorities said that six people were under investigation in a case for allegedly breaching rules on the sale of military material as well as “golden powers.”
The authorities, which did not name the company involved, said that a 75 percent stake had been bought through an offshore company by “two important Chinese state-owned companies.”
The acquisition of the stake, bought at a significantly inflated price, was carried out “exclusively to acquire technological and manufacturing know-how” that would be transferred to China with a reshoring of the business in the high-tech hub of Wuxi near Shanghai, they said.
“This was clearly just a predatory investment in technology ... and this type of investment in this sector is forbidden,” said Stefano Commentucci, a local tax authority head.
A second source close to the matter, who confirmed that the company was Alpi Aviation, said that the two Chinese companies involved were China Corporate United Investment Holding Co (中國聯合投資控股) and CRRC Capital Holding Co (中車資本控股).
These companies are in turn controlled by the Wuxi Liyuan Economic Development Zone Management Committee and the Chinese State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the source said.
Calls made to these entities went unanswered outside of business hours.
Lawyers for Alpi Aviation said that the sale of the stake had been transparent and was in line with the real value of the company.
“Alpi Aviation, which firmly denies the company breached ‘golden power’ rules and laws on the transfer of strategic or technological information out of the country, reserves the right to safeguard its reputation,” said two of the firm’s lawyers, Bruno Malattia and Antonio Malattia.
