RETAIL
Walmart to raise hourly pay
Walmart Inc’s move on Thursday to give 565,000 of its US store workers raises of at least US$1 puts the spotlight on the industry’s tight, competitive labor market as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to start. Worth nearly US$800 billion last year in the US alone, the holidays mark the busiest time of the year for stores, making up a majority of their annual sales as people shop on and around Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. It would be the company’s third wage hike over the past year, Walmart US chief executive John Furner said in a memo to staff. The mean hourly wage for retail salespeople is US$14.87, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers in Walmart’s shop floor, food and consumable and general merchandise departments would receive the higher wages effective Sept. 25, Furner said.
AUTOMAKERS
GM to idle truck plants
General Motors Co (GM) said it would idle key truck plants for a second time in a month on semiconductor shortages, echoing moves by Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, as the global chip crisis continues to drain cars from US dealer lots. GM said eight of its 14 North American assembly plants would experience shutdowns this month because of the shortages, including production of the lucrative Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Ford on Wednesday said it would halt output of its top-selling F-150 truck at its Kansas City factory next week after paring production of the vehicle in Dearborn, Michigan. Last week, Stellantis confirmed production of the Ram pickup at its Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant would be down this week due to chips. The latest round of shutdowns comes after US vehicle sales slumped to 12.99 million last month, the weakest rate since May last year.
FINANCE
Fund execs to pay US$7bn
Top executives at the Renaissance Technologies hedge fund would personally pay about US$7 billion to settle a tax dispute with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), one of the largest settlements ever, US media said on Thursday. Hedge fund founder James Simons would make an additional “settlement payment” of US$670 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company letter to investors. The payment is related to a dispute over decisions by the firm’s Medallion fund from 2005 to 2015 and the way it was reported to the IRS, which accused Renaissance of declaring short-term trading gains as less heavily taxed long-term profits. Renaissance said in the letter that the company “engaged for several years in the IRS Appeals process, in which we vigorously advocated the correctness of Medallion’s tax reporting.”
DELIVERY SErVICES
Delivery Hero raises funds
Delivery Hero SE raised 1.25 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) from an offering of notes convertible into shares, marking the food-delivery company’s third equity-linked issuance in less than two years. The company sold 750 million euros of notes maturing in 2026 and 500 million euros of 2029 securities, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes and to “take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise,” it said in a statement. Eager to lock in cheap financing from investors before bond yields rise further, companies have piled into the equity-linked market this year, with a blockbuster US$16 billion raised across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by