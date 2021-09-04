World Business Quick Take

Agencies





RETAIL

Walmart to raise hourly pay

Walmart Inc’s move on Thursday to give 565,000 of its US store workers raises of at least US$1 puts the spotlight on the industry’s tight, competitive labor market as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to start. Worth nearly US$800 billion last year in the US alone, the holidays mark the busiest time of the year for stores, making up a majority of their annual sales as people shop on and around Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. It would be the company’s third wage hike over the past year, Walmart US chief executive John Furner said in a memo to staff. The mean hourly wage for retail salespeople is US$14.87, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers in Walmart’s shop floor, food and consumable and general merchandise departments would receive the higher wages effective Sept. 25, Furner said.

AUTOMAKERS

GM to idle truck plants

General Motors Co (GM) said it would idle key truck plants for a second time in a month on semiconductor shortages, echoing moves by Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, as the global chip crisis continues to drain cars from US dealer lots. GM said eight of its 14 North American assembly plants would experience shutdowns this month because of the shortages, including production of the lucrative Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Ford on Wednesday said it would halt output of its top-selling F-150 truck at its Kansas City factory next week after paring production of the vehicle in Dearborn, Michigan. Last week, Stellantis confirmed production of the Ram pickup at its Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant would be down this week due to chips. The latest round of shutdowns comes after US vehicle sales slumped to 12.99 million last month, the weakest rate since May last year.

FINANCE

Fund execs to pay US$7bn

Top executives at the Renaissance Technologies hedge fund would personally pay about US$7 billion to settle a tax dispute with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), one of the largest settlements ever, US media said on Thursday. Hedge fund founder James Simons would make an additional “settlement payment” of US$670 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company letter to investors. The payment is related to a dispute over decisions by the firm’s Medallion fund from 2005 to 2015 and the way it was reported to the IRS, which accused Renaissance of declaring short-term trading gains as less heavily taxed long-term profits. Renaissance said in the letter that the company “engaged for several years in the IRS Appeals process, in which we vigorously advocated the correctness of Medallion’s tax reporting.”

DELIVERY SErVICES

Delivery Hero raises funds

Delivery Hero SE raised 1.25 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) from an offering of notes convertible into shares, marking the food-delivery company’s third equity-linked issuance in less than two years. The company sold 750 million euros of notes maturing in 2026 and 500 million euros of 2029 securities, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes and to “take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise,” it said in a statement. Eager to lock in cheap financing from investors before bond yields rise further, companies have piled into the equity-linked market this year, with a blockbuster US$16 billion raised across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.