Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to establish a new exchange in Beijing would add a new threat to the business of Hong Kong’s bourse, but the impact should be limited, consultants and lawyers said.
Xi on Thursday outlined plans for a Beijing Exchange to allow “innovative small and medium-sized” companies to raise capital.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission later said that it would be composed of selected companies currently trading on the existing National Equities Exchange and Quotations Co (NEEQ) platform, which was launched in 2013.
Photo: AP
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) is already vying with major trading centers in Shanghai and Shenzhen to attract Chinese firms. China has been opening its financial markets and also making it easier for companies to list shares, moving to a more market-driven registration system rather than an approval regime.
The STAR Board launched in Shanghai in 2019 has also lured some big companies to sell shares, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯) and CanSino Biologics Inc (康希諾生物).
However, the impact on the initial public offering pipeline in Hong Kong should be limited, said Benson Wong (黃煒邦), regional lead partner for entrepreneurial and private business at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
“HKEX’s listing profit requirement dictated it serves a completely different segment of companies, which are mostly large-caps tapping overseas capital,” Wong said.
Companies must make profit of HK$80 million (US$10.3 million) or more in the past three financial years to qualify for a listing on HKEX Main Board starting next year. NEEQ, on the other hand, has less stringent listing threshold than Shanghai and Shenzhen, but has struggled with liquidity.
Fang Jian, a Shanghai and Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Fangda Partners, said it is still in Beijing’s interest to not undercut Hong Kong as a gateway for global investors.
“Yes, on some core issues China’s attitude is more aggressive and firm than before, but its door to global capital is still open,” Fang said, adding that threats by the US to delist Chinese companies is still beneficial to HKEX.
The new Beijing plan could boost business for brokers such as Citic Securities Co (中信證券), China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) and Guotai Junan (國泰君安), Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior industry analyst Sharnie Wong wrote in a note.
However, the timing is uncertain and the initial scale “may be small,” she said.
