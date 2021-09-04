Home buying sentiment rises in northern Taiwan

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The sentiment gauge for presale and newly completed homes last month rose 5.4 points to 38 in northern Taiwan, with almost all of the constituent measures moving upward, although the overall reading remained “yellow-blue,” the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly said.

The reading suggests a slowdown for the second straight month — as did the government’s business climate monitor — but the worst is likely over, with daily numbers of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases falling to a low single digit, the report said.

Combined presale projects totaled more than NT$65 billion (US$2.35 billion), with several individual properties in New Taipei City’s Sindian (新店), Jhonghe (中和), Tucheng (土城), Wugu (五股) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts, as well as in Taoyuan and Hsinchu City, valued at more than NT$1.5 billion, the report said.

The volume is relatively large for August, which generally overlaps with Ghost Month, when people tend to avoid business deals, My Housing Monthly lead researcher Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

A local COVID-19 outbreak in May that preceded a freeze in business changed the seasonal pattern, Ho said.

Significant confidence returned among developers after authorities in late July lowered the virus alert from level 3 to 2 and people felt comfortable going out, he said.

Prospective buyers last month rose to 24 a week, up from 16.1 in July, the report said, adding that Taipei’s Nangang District (南港), New Taipei City’s Linkou (林口), Banciao (板橋) and Tucheng districts, and Taoyuan’s Jhongli (中壢) and Gueishan (龜山) districts regained a lot of ground.

Sales rates soared 71 percent month-on-month to 2.4 deals a week, compared with 1.4 deals a week in July, the report said.

Price concession rates declined to below 12 percent — the only subindex that showed negative movement — and buyers spent less time making purchase decisions, even though the number of units available climbed to more than 1,300, it said.

The improvement, while mild, bucked the seasonal trend for August, as prospective buyers today assign more importance to affordability, Ho said.

Sales stalled in Taipei, where developers stood by strict distancing rules and high asking prices sidelined potential buyers, he said.

The market sentiment might rise further and read “green” this month, with the fall sales season around the corner, he added.