The sentiment gauge for presale and newly completed homes last month rose 5.4 points to 38 in northern Taiwan, with almost all of the constituent measures moving upward, although the overall reading remained “yellow-blue,” the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly said.
The reading suggests a slowdown for the second straight month — as did the government’s business climate monitor — but the worst is likely over, with daily numbers of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases falling to a low single digit, the report said.
Combined presale projects totaled more than NT$65 billion (US$2.35 billion), with several individual properties in New Taipei City’s Sindian (新店), Jhonghe (中和), Tucheng (土城), Wugu (五股) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts, as well as in Taoyuan and Hsinchu City, valued at more than NT$1.5 billion, the report said.
The volume is relatively large for August, which generally overlaps with Ghost Month, when people tend to avoid business deals, My Housing Monthly lead researcher Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.
A local COVID-19 outbreak in May that preceded a freeze in business changed the seasonal pattern, Ho said.
Significant confidence returned among developers after authorities in late July lowered the virus alert from level 3 to 2 and people felt comfortable going out, he said.
Prospective buyers last month rose to 24 a week, up from 16.1 in July, the report said, adding that Taipei’s Nangang District (南港), New Taipei City’s Linkou (林口), Banciao (板橋) and Tucheng districts, and Taoyuan’s Jhongli (中壢) and Gueishan (龜山) districts regained a lot of ground.
Sales rates soared 71 percent month-on-month to 2.4 deals a week, compared with 1.4 deals a week in July, the report said.
Price concession rates declined to below 12 percent — the only subindex that showed negative movement — and buyers spent less time making purchase decisions, even though the number of units available climbed to more than 1,300, it said.
The improvement, while mild, bucked the seasonal trend for August, as prospective buyers today assign more importance to affordability, Ho said.
Sales stalled in Taipei, where developers stood by strict distancing rules and high asking prices sidelined potential buyers, he said.
The market sentiment might rise further and read “green” this month, with the fall sales season around the corner, he added.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by