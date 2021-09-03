ACCOUNTANTS
KPMG probed over audit
The British Financial Reporting Council on Wednesday accused KPMG of giving it false and misleading information as it probed an audit of collapsed construction group Carillion PLC. The accounting regulator made a formal complaint against KPMG and said it was convening a disciplinary tribunal early next year. The regulator opened an investigation following Carillion’s 2018 collapse, one of the most high-profile recent corporate insolvencies. It said the misconduct allegation refers to KPMG’s provision of “allegedly false and/or misleading information” as the regulator inspected its 2016 audit of Carillion, as well as its audit of IT firm Regenersis PLC.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
BitConnect founder sued
US regulators have sued the founder of BitConnect, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, for fraudulently raising more than US$2 billion in an offering that was not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The commission sued Satish Kumbhani, 35, and Glenn Arcaro, a promoter for BitConnect, for improperly selling securities tied to the firm’s purported “lending program” for about a year starting in January 2017, the complaint filed in a New York court on Wednesday said. BitConnect falsely told investors that it could generate monthly returns as high as 40 percent with its proprietary “volatility software trading bot” when no such strategy existed, the commission said.
AUTOMAKERS
Stellantis to buy finance firm
Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, on Wednesday said it would pay US$285 million for a vehicle finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers. The Netherlands-based firm said it would pay cash to acquire F1 Holdings Corp, the parent of Houston-based vehicle finance firm First Investors Financial Services Group. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year. Stellantis said it is the only major automaker operating in the US without its own vehicle finance company.
SOCIAL MEDIA
TikTok to cut fintech services
Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), the owner of TikTok, on Wednesday said that it would shrink its financial services unit and that it planned to sell its stock broking operations amid China’s tightening grip on the financial technology sector. Sources said that ByteDance has never prioritized an expansion into the sector, and that it has focused on sectors including e-commerce and gaming as its new sources of growth. ByteDance also operates its own third-party mobile payment service to facilitate users on e-commerce transactions on short video app Douyin (抖音), the Chinese version of TikTok.
SWITZERLAND
GDP grows 1.8 percent
The economy rebounded from its COVID-19 pandemic-induced slump in the second quarter, as a relaxation of social distancing rules allowed the service sector to ramp up operations. GDP increased 1.8 percent, just short of the 1.9 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Hotels, restaurants and leisure firms registered a strong rise in activity. A much-feared wave of spiraling unemployment and business insolvencies has not materialized, thanks in part to fiscal support. The central bank has also had a hand in stabilizing the economy, pursuing an ultra-expansive policy of negative interest rates and foreign exchange interventions to prevent a fall in consumer prices.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation