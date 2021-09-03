World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ACCOUNTANTS

KPMG probed over audit

The British Financial Reporting Council on Wednesday accused KPMG of giving it false and misleading information as it probed an audit of collapsed construction group Carillion PLC. The accounting regulator made a formal complaint against KPMG and said it was convening a disciplinary tribunal early next year. The regulator opened an investigation following Carillion’s 2018 collapse, one of the most high-profile recent corporate insolvencies. It said the misconduct allegation refers to KPMG’s provision of “allegedly false and/or misleading information” as the regulator inspected its 2016 audit of Carillion, as well as its audit of IT firm Regenersis PLC.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

BitConnect founder sued

US regulators have sued the founder of BitConnect, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, for fraudulently raising more than US$2 billion in an offering that was not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The commission sued Satish Kumbhani, 35, and Glenn Arcaro, a promoter for BitConnect, for improperly selling securities tied to the firm’s purported “lending program” for about a year starting in January 2017, the complaint filed in a New York court on Wednesday said. BitConnect falsely told investors that it could generate monthly returns as high as 40 percent with its proprietary “volatility software trading bot” when no such strategy existed, the commission said.

AUTOMAKERS

Stellantis to buy finance firm

Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, on Wednesday said it would pay US$285 million for a vehicle finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers. The Netherlands-based firm said it would pay cash to acquire F1 Holdings Corp, the parent of Houston-based vehicle finance firm First Investors Financial Services Group. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year. Stellantis said it is the only major automaker operating in the US without its own vehicle finance company.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok to cut fintech services

Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), the owner of TikTok, on Wednesday said that it would shrink its financial services unit and that it planned to sell its stock broking operations amid China’s tightening grip on the financial technology sector. Sources said that ByteDance has never prioritized an expansion into the sector, and that it has focused on sectors including e-commerce and gaming as its new sources of growth. ByteDance also operates its own third-party mobile payment service to facilitate users on e-commerce transactions on short video app Douyin (抖音), the Chinese version of TikTok.

SWITZERLAND

GDP grows 1.8 percent

The economy rebounded from its COVID-19 pandemic-induced slump in the second quarter, as a relaxation of social distancing rules allowed the service sector to ramp up operations. GDP increased 1.8 percent, just short of the 1.9 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Hotels, restaurants and leisure firms registered a strong rise in activity. A much-feared wave of spiraling unemployment and business insolvencies has not materialized, thanks in part to fiscal support. The central bank has also had a hand in stabilizing the economy, pursuing an ultra-expansive policy of negative interest rates and foreign exchange interventions to prevent a fall in consumer prices.