Housing transactions in the nation’s six special municipalities totaled 16,748 units last month, a 4.8 percent fall from one month earlier, as a lingering local COVID-19 outbreak dampened buying interest, government data showed.
The figure marked a 22.8 percent slump from the same period last year, highlighting the negative impact of the public health crisis and social distancing restrictions, market watchers said on Wednesday.
Tainan reported the biggest retreat of 26.4 percent to 1,874 units, as developers postponed or moved transfers of new houses earlier to avoid transactions during Ghost Month, which this year started on Aug. 8 and ends on Monday next week, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) research department assistant manager Chen Chin-ping (陳金萍) said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Kaohsiung posted a 12.3 percent decline to 2,613 deals and Taichung reported a 10.3 percent fall to 2,930 unit, Chen said, adding that many buyers also observe Ghost Month traditions to avoid bad luck.
Transactions in Taipei dropped 0.5 percent from July to 1,947 units, while those in New Taipei City and Taoyuan fell 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent to 4,411 and 2,973 units respectively, official tallies showed.
Last month’s data mostly reflected deals signed in late June and July, and buying interest has picked up since then, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has dwindled, the improvement should be sustainable until the end of the year, the high season for housing sales, Tseng said.
H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) research head Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) agreed, saying that Taiwan’s rising vaccination rate should help restore confidence in home sales.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation