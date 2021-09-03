Real-estate sales retreat 4.8 percent last month

Housing transactions in the nation’s six special municipalities totaled 16,748 units last month, a 4.8 percent fall from one month earlier, as a lingering local COVID-19 outbreak dampened buying interest, government data showed.

The figure marked a 22.8 percent slump from the same period last year, highlighting the negative impact of the public health crisis and social distancing restrictions, market watchers said on Wednesday.

Tainan reported the biggest retreat of 26.4 percent to 1,874 units, as developers postponed or moved transfers of new houses earlier to avoid transactions during Ghost Month, which this year started on Aug. 8 and ends on Monday next week, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) research department assistant manager Chen Chin-ping (陳金萍) said.

Kaohsiung posted a 12.3 percent decline to 2,613 deals and Taichung reported a 10.3 percent fall to 2,930 unit, Chen said, adding that many buyers also observe Ghost Month traditions to avoid bad luck.

Transactions in Taipei dropped 0.5 percent from July to 1,947 units, while those in New Taipei City and Taoyuan fell 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent to 4,411 and 2,973 units respectively, official tallies showed.

Last month’s data mostly reflected deals signed in late June and July, and buying interest has picked up since then, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has dwindled, the improvement should be sustainable until the end of the year, the high season for housing sales, Tseng said.

H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) research head Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) agreed, saying that Taiwan’s rising vaccination rate should help restore confidence in home sales.