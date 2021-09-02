Shell to install 50,000 on-street chargers in UK

NO PRIVATE PARKING: The vehicle chargers are required because about two-thirds of households in cities and urban areas do not have off-street parking

Bloomberg





Royal Dutch Shell PLC is making a push to expand its network of electric vehicle chargers in the UK to drivers who do not have private parking.

Shell’s Ubitricity unit plans to install 50,000 on-street charging posts by 2025, according to a statement published yesterday.

It already has about 3,600 chargers in the UK in existing infrastructure such as street lamps.

The UK’s Climate Change Committee has said the kingdom needs 150,000 public chargers by the middle of the decade.

The UK has banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles from 2030, which would require a swift buildout of the charging network.

The easiest way to replenish a vehicle battery is at home, but about two-thirds of households in cities and urban environments do not have off-street parking, the National Audit Office said.

The UK’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles currently covers 75 percent of the cost of installing on-street chargers and Shell is prepared to cover the remaining costs, subject to commercial terms, the company said.

It did not provide a figure for the total cost of the project.

“As more and more people make the switch to electric, this is a great example of how private investment is being used alongside government support to ensure that our EV [electric vehicle] infrastructure is fit for the future,” British Undersecretary of State for Transport Rachel Maclean said in the statement.

In related news, the world has missed an opportunity to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewables as economic recovery packages aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 have entrenched the existing system, global energy consultancy DNV said on Tuesday.

The Norway-based firm, which last year forecast oil demand had likely peaked in 2019 thanks to travel restrictions and other means to curb the pandemic, said its prediction had since become less certain.

“From an energy transition perspective, the pandemic has been a lost opportunity,” DNV chief executive Remi Eriksen said. “Recovery packages have largely focused on protecting rather than transforming existing industries.”

Progress in reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industry, which are responsible for about one-quarter of all emissions, was stubbornly slow, DNV said.

Energy-related greenhouse gas emissions are expected to rise by 3 percent this year from last year, when they fell about 6 percent, it said.

The use of crude oil is set to grow until the middle of the current decade, DNV said, but it is not clear if it would climb back to pre-pandemic levels, the consultancy said.

Oil demand would again decline after 2025 along with an expected rise in sales of electric vehicles and is expected to be 45 percent lower by 2050, it added.

However, gas demand is expected to decline by only 10 percent by the same time.

Additional reporting by Reuters