COVID-19: Australian economy grows faster than anticipated

Bloomberg





Australia’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter as households tapped their savings to boost spending, underscoring the central bank’s view that the nation entered a renewed lockdown with solid momentum.

GDP advanced 0.7 percent in the three months through June from the prior quarter, when it rose an upwardly revised 1.9 percent, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday.

Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent gain.

From a year earlier, when GDP tumbled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy grew 9.6 percent.

The result underscores Australia’s powerful recovery from the pandemic through the first part of the year, when it recouped output and employment lost during last year’s lockdowns.

That is under threat from an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 that started in Sydney — now in its 10th week of lockdown.

Infections have spread along the east coast, forcing shutdowns across the economy, as in many parts of Asia.

Household spending rose 1.1 percent, adding 0.6 percentage points to GDP, driven by services consumption as virus restrictions were being eased before the Delta variant outbreak and a decline in the savings rate.

A 1.2 percent gain in compensation last quarter, as employment and hours worked increased, also helped fuel spending.

The data, even more than normal, offered a look at the economy through the rear-view mirror, given that Australia’s two largest cities are in lockdown to combat the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“But today’s release highlights that when restrictions are eased, fiscal and monetary policies are supportive, and households and businesses are confident in the outlook — and in the COVID situation — the economy will recover,” BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said.

Australia’s labor market had been tightening rapidly until the latest COVID-19 outbreak. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent in July, the lowest level since 2008, though that was largely due to a fall in participation as people in Sydney were unable to hunt for work.

Unemployment is expected to rise in the coming months due to the restrictions imposed to combat the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

On a more positive note, in response to the worsening outbreak, authorities have ramped up vaccinations as they seek to emulate northern hemisphere counterparts in trying to navigate an approach to living with the coronavirus.

The central bank has so far maintained that Australia’s economy would bounce back rapidly from the latest outbreak, as it did last year.

However, the prolonged duration of lockdowns and the likelihood the outbreak will not be suppressed quickly could cast doubt on such an outcome.