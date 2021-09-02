Asia’s factory activity lost momentum last month as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases disrupted supply chains across the region, raising concerns faltering manufacturing would add to economic woes caused by slumping consumption.
Southeast Asia, a low-cost manufacturing hub for many global companies, was hit particularly hard, with factory activity shrinking in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia because of COVID-19 outbreaks and output suspensions, surveys showed yesterday.
In a worrying sign for the global economy, China’s factory activity also slipped into contraction last month for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years as COVID-19 curbs, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output.
Exporters Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also saw manufacturing activity expand at a slower pace last month, a sign that chip shortages and factory shutdowns in the region could delay a sustained recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.
“Virus disruptions add to the list of headwinds for the region’s producers, including semiconductor shortages and high shipping costs,” Capital Economics emerging Asia economist Alex Holmes said.
The weakness in Asia contrasts with conditions in Europe, where factories are mostly expected to maintain a brisk pace of expansion as its highly vaccinated economies reopen.
The surveys highlight the pandemic’s broadening damage in Southeast Asia, where soaring infections and subsequent lockdown measures have hurt both the services and manufacturing sectors.
Outbreaks of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the region have caused supply chain headaches for the world’s largest manufacturers, many of which rely on auto parts and semiconductors made in low-cost bases such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.
“If the strict lockdown measures continue, Southeast Asia may find it hard to remain a global production hub,” NLI Research Institute economist Makoto Saito said.
China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, a private sector survey showed yesterday.
The result was well below market expectations, underscoring the fragile nature of China’s recovery that had helped the global economy emerge from the pandemic.
The private survey followed official PMI data released on Tuesday, which showed the index falling last month, but staying above the 50 mark.
Japan’s PMI eased to 52.7 last month from 53.0 in July, with new export orders posting their first contraction since January.
South Korea’s index also fell to 51.2 last month from 53.0 in July.
In Vietnam and Malaysia, activity was hurt by lockdown measures and rising COVID-19 infections that forced some factories to suspend operations.
Vietnam saw factory activity shrink to 40.2 last month from 45.1 in July. Malaysia’s PMI stood at 43.4 last month, up from 40.1 in July, but staying well below 50.
Once seen as a driver of global growth, Asia’s emerging economies are lagging advanced economies in recovering from the pandemic as delays in vaccine rollouts and a spike in Delta variant cases hurt consumption and factory production.
Growth in India’s factory sector activity also slowed as persistent pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday