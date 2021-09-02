COVID-19: Asian factory activity loses momentum

ECONOMIC WOES: China’s factory activity slipped into contraction last month for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years due to COVID-19 curbs and supply bottlenecks

Reuters, TOKYO





Asia’s factory activity lost momentum last month as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases disrupted supply chains across the region, raising concerns faltering manufacturing would add to economic woes caused by slumping consumption.

Southeast Asia, a low-cost manufacturing hub for many global companies, was hit particularly hard, with factory activity shrinking in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia because of COVID-19 outbreaks and output suspensions, surveys showed yesterday.

In a worrying sign for the global economy, China’s factory activity also slipped into contraction last month for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years as COVID-19 curbs, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output.

Exporters Japan, South Korea and Taiwan also saw manufacturing activity expand at a slower pace last month, a sign that chip shortages and factory shutdowns in the region could delay a sustained recovery from the pandemic-induced slump.

“Virus disruptions add to the list of headwinds for the region’s producers, including semiconductor shortages and high shipping costs,” Capital Economics emerging Asia economist Alex Holmes said.

The weakness in Asia contrasts with conditions in Europe, where factories are mostly expected to maintain a brisk pace of expansion as its highly vaccinated economies reopen.

The surveys highlight the pandemic’s broadening damage in Southeast Asia, where soaring infections and subsequent lockdown measures have hurt both the services and manufacturing sectors.

Outbreaks of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the region have caused supply chain headaches for the world’s largest manufacturers, many of which rely on auto parts and semiconductors made in low-cost bases such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“If the strict lockdown measures continue, Southeast Asia may find it hard to remain a global production hub,” NLI Research Institute economist Makoto Saito said.

China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, a private sector survey showed yesterday.

The result was well below market expectations, underscoring the fragile nature of China’s recovery that had helped the global economy emerge from the pandemic.

The private survey followed official PMI data released on Tuesday, which showed the index falling last month, but staying above the 50 mark.

Japan’s PMI eased to 52.7 last month from 53.0 in July, with new export orders posting their first contraction since January.

South Korea’s index also fell to 51.2 last month from 53.0 in July.

In Vietnam and Malaysia, activity was hurt by lockdown measures and rising COVID-19 infections that forced some factories to suspend operations.

Vietnam saw factory activity shrink to 40.2 last month from 45.1 in July. Malaysia’s PMI stood at 43.4 last month, up from 40.1 in July, but staying well below 50.

Once seen as a driver of global growth, Asia’s emerging economies are lagging advanced economies in recovering from the pandemic as delays in vaccine rollouts and a spike in Delta variant cases hurt consumption and factory production.

Growth in India’s factory sector activity also slowed as persistent pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July.