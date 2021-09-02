Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Tech anchors TAIEX dip

The TAIEX yesterday edged slightly lower, with the bellwether electronics sector serving as an anchor, helping the broader market recover most of its earlier losses, dealers said. However, non-tech stocks remained largely in the doldrums as investors pocketed gains built in recent sessions, with many anxiously waiting for the upcoming US non-farm payroll data for last month, due tomorrow, for more clues about the world’s largest economy, they said. The TAIEX closed down 16.3 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,473.99. Turnover totaled NT$360.213 billion (US$12.98 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$14.57 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

TPEX firms see profit rise

The Taipei Exchange (TPEX) yesterday said that the 77 primary companies listed reported combined pretax profit of NT$50.6 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 76.31 percent from the same period last year, while their combined revenue over the period increased 16.64 percent to NT$429 billion. A total of 78 primary listed companies were required to file their second-quarter financial statements by Tuesday, with only Enterex International Ltd (英瑞國際) unable to file, the exchange said.

ENERGY

CPC maintains LPG price

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would keep the wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged this month. The prices of LPG products, such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane-butane mixtures and automotive LPG, should have increased by NT$0.3 per kilogram from last month, but CPC said that it would absorb the increase to help stabilize consumer prices.

SEMICONDUCTORS

New prices to buoy TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is likely to see its gross margin surpass 50 percent next year, after the company decided to raise the prices of all its products, analysts said last week. In the second quarter, net profit fell 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, while gross margin declined 2.4 percentage points to 50 percent, the firm reported in July, citing price depreciation. With the price hike, TSMC’s earnings per share might reach NT$26 to NT$28 next year, analysts said.

MANUFACTURING

Shinkong, Solvay ink deal

Polyester fiber and plastics maker Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp (新光合成纖維) has agreed to a venture with Belgium’s Solvay SA to produce electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide in Taiwan, Shinkong Synthetic said last week. The new entity — which is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes per year at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區) by the first quarter of 2023 — would support the local semiconductor industry to make ICs, it said.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sunac mulls IPO for ski unit

Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) is considering spinning off its indoor ski parks business for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as early as next year, people familiar with the matter said. The real-estate giant is weighing a first-time share sale for its ice-and-snow assets to capitalize on the government’s push to boost the nation’s winter sports industry, the people said. The firm might also spin off other units, one of them said.