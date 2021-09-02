EQUITIES
Tech anchors TAIEX dip
The TAIEX yesterday edged slightly lower, with the bellwether electronics sector serving as an anchor, helping the broader market recover most of its earlier losses, dealers said. However, non-tech stocks remained largely in the doldrums as investors pocketed gains built in recent sessions, with many anxiously waiting for the upcoming US non-farm payroll data for last month, due tomorrow, for more clues about the world’s largest economy, they said. The TAIEX closed down 16.3 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,473.99. Turnover totaled NT$360.213 billion (US$12.98 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$14.57 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TPEX firms see profit rise
The Taipei Exchange (TPEX) yesterday said that the 77 primary companies listed reported combined pretax profit of NT$50.6 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 76.31 percent from the same period last year, while their combined revenue over the period increased 16.64 percent to NT$429 billion. A total of 78 primary listed companies were required to file their second-quarter financial statements by Tuesday, with only Enterex International Ltd (英瑞國際) unable to file, the exchange said.
ENERGY
CPC maintains LPG price
State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would keep the wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged this month. The prices of LPG products, such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane-butane mixtures and automotive LPG, should have increased by NT$0.3 per kilogram from last month, but CPC said that it would absorb the increase to help stabilize consumer prices.
SEMICONDUCTORS
New prices to buoy TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is likely to see its gross margin surpass 50 percent next year, after the company decided to raise the prices of all its products, analysts said last week. In the second quarter, net profit fell 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, while gross margin declined 2.4 percentage points to 50 percent, the firm reported in July, citing price depreciation. With the price hike, TSMC’s earnings per share might reach NT$26 to NT$28 next year, analysts said.
MANUFACTURING
Shinkong, Solvay ink deal
Polyester fiber and plastics maker Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp (新光合成纖維) has agreed to a venture with Belgium’s Solvay SA to produce electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide in Taiwan, Shinkong Synthetic said last week. The new entity — which is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes per year at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區) by the first quarter of 2023 — would support the local semiconductor industry to make ICs, it said.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Sunac mulls IPO for ski unit
Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) is considering spinning off its indoor ski parks business for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as early as next year, people familiar with the matter said. The real-estate giant is weighing a first-time share sale for its ice-and-snow assets to capitalize on the government’s push to boost the nation’s winter sports industry, the people said. The firm might also spin off other units, one of them said.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday