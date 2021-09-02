Premiums of foreign-currency policies decline in Q2

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The first-year premiums (FYPs) of insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies grew at a slower rate last quarter, as sales of US dollar-denominated policies declined given the volatility of the New Taiwan dollar against the greenback, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed on Tuesday.

In the second quarter, FYPs of foreign currency-denominated insurance policies in the second quarter rose 10.8 percent to NT$125.3 billion (US$4.52 billion) from a year earlier, following a 25 percent rise to NT$166 billion in the first quarter, FSC data showed.

Sales of investment-linked policies (ILP) denominated in foreign currencies last quarter increased 150 percent to NT$62.8 billion, surpassing the first quarter’s 127 percent increase, while sales of traditional-type products denominated in foreign currencies posted an annual decline of 30 percent to NT$62.4 billion, the data showed.

US dollar-denominated insurance policies, which dominate the foreign currency-denominated insurance market with a market share of 98 percent, reported mixed performance in the April-to-June period.

Taiwanese bought more US dollar-denominated ILPs on the expectation of high returns amid booming financial markets, with sales rising to US$22 billion last quarter, up 275 percent from a year earlier, but Taiwanese deferred buying traditional-type products denominated in US dollars due to volatility in the exchange rate of the NT dollar.

On April 1, the NT dollar traded at NT$28.53 against the US dollar and appreciated to NT$27.65 on May 31, but it weakened in June, trading at NT$27.87 on June 30, central bank data showed.

In June, FYPs generated from US dollar-denominated traditional-type insurance products totaled only US$609 million, down 30 percent from US$868 billion in May, the data showed.

The commission said that the NT dollar’s exchange rate against the US dollar and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy are two factors likely to affect sales of US dollar-denominated insurance products.

In the first six months of the year, FYPs of insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies rose 18 percent year-on-year to NT$291.4 billion, FSC data showed.

The commission, which had in February announced that it was considering raising the cap on sales of insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies from 35 to 40 percent, told a news conference on Tuesday that a major life insurer had yet to reach the limit.