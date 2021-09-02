Big-screen Apple watch hits snags

Apple Inc’s upcoming smartwatch is experiencing production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, a person familiar with the situation said.

The device is expected to have a larger screen and a faster processor, Bloomberg has reported.

Making the upgrade has brought challenges, the person said on condition of anonymity.

A customer browses Apple watches at the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 24. Photo: Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

The firm is expected to unveil the new line — known as Apple Watch 7 — in the coming weeks. It is part of a flurry of new products from the technology giant, including updated iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Macs.

Production of the new watch has been delayed due to its complexity, Nikkei reported earlier, adding that small-scale production began last week, but was unsatisfactory.

Disruptions due to COVID-19 have contributed to production challenges, Nikkei said, quoting unidentified people with knowledge of the situation.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

The new watch also has screen technology that brings the display closer to the cover glass using a different lamination technique, Bloomberg previously reported.

That display layer might be causing some of the production woes, the person said.

This year’s watches will come in 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes, up from 40 and 44 millimeters, Bloomberg has reported.