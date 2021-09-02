New vehicle sales fell 12.9 percent to 33,148 units last month from 38,064 units in July, beating an average monthly decline of between 20 and 30 percent during Ghost Month, online market researcher U-Car.com said yesterday.
On an annual basis, vehicle sales shrank 4.87 percent from 34,846 units in August last year.
Ghost Month is the seventh month of the lunar calendar. This year, it began on Aug. 8 and it ends on Monday next week.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
“In the past, Ghost Month was usually the low point in the nation’s vehicle sales, but the effect is not as clear this year,” U-Car.com said in a statement. “Sales decline in August is relatively smaller compared with a contraction of between 20 and 30 percent during Ghost Month based on historical data.”
The researcher said pent-up demand for new vehicles and a lowering of the COVID-19 alert to level 2 on July 27 were key factors supporting sales.
In the first eight months of this year, sales totaled 293,019 units, up 1.54 percent from 288,656 units sold in the same period last year.
With an improving COVID-19 outlook and sustainable demand, it is likely sales would pick up in the remaining four months of the year, U-car.com said.
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles, reported that its sales rose to 11,004 vehicles last month, from 10,303 units in July, bucking the usual downtrend during Ghost Month.
That gave the company a 33.2 percent share of the market as it retained its No. 1 position in the nation’s automobile sector.
Toyota’s sales growth was largely attributed to the resilient sales of its Corolla Cross sports utility vehicle, which came in at 3,131 units, U-Car.com data showed.
The Corolla Cross accounted for about 10 percent of new vehicles sales last month, making it the best-seller. Toyota’s other sports utility vehicle, the RAV 4, came next with sales of 1,665 units, data showed.
Hotai sold 2,006 Lexus vehicles last month, edging Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士) for the top spot in the luxury vehicle segment.
Mercedes-Benz sold 2,002 units last month and had a market share of 6 percent.
Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和) ranked second with sales of 2,217 units, overtaking Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田), which sold 2,195 vehicles, while China Motor Corp (中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi sedans, grabbed the fifth place with sales of 1,698 units.
