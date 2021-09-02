The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) posted 62.1 last month, the slowest growth this year, but well above the expansion mark, as all sectors reported that business picked up, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
The latest PMI reading, although 3.1 points lower than July, reflected robust purchasing activity ahead of the peak season for technology products.
“The data show local manufacturers stayed on a stable course of expansion with clear order visibility for the semiconductor sector for about two years,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Allen Wu, Taipei Times
The PMI aims to capture the health of the manufacturing sector, with readings above 50 indicating an expansion and values below suggesting a contraction.
Taiwan is home to the world’s main suppliers of semiconductors, flat panels, camera lenses, batteries and other components used in smartphones, laptops, wearable devices and vehicles.
Apple Inc is planning to release its latest iPhone and Apple watch later this month as it looks to take advantage of back-to-school and holiday season demand.
The critical new business orders sub-index dropped 5.5 points month-on-month to 62.3, buoyed by a 67.1 reading for makers of electronic and optical devices, while manufacturers of chemical, biotechnology and transportation products slipped into contraction due to COVID-19 lockdowns in Southeast Asia, the survey showed.
The sub-index on industrial output fell 4 points to 62.9, while the employment sub-index declined 1.9 points to 58.3, it showed.
Supply Management Institute in Taiwan (中華採購與供應管理協會) executive director Steve Lai (賴樹鑫) said the slowdown was a harmless return to a normal state of affairs.
Analysts had worried that overbooking would lead to inventory corrections.
The sub-index on delivery times bucked the slowdown by gaining 1.1 points to 69.6 as port congestion continued in the US and China, with major retailers saying that people might not receive their Christmas gifts on time this year.
The sub-index on raw material prices shed 5 points, but remained at a historically high level at 80.1.
Firms were generally positive about their business prospects, with the six-month outlook sub-index reading 61.3, down 4.9 points from July.
All sectors shared that rosy sentiment, the survey showed.
The non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index added 3.5 points to 56.7 after it returned to expansion territory in July, it showed.
Chang said the rebound would be temporary and it had much to do with celebrations before the new school semester began yesterday.
Most services providers are still struggling, he said.
