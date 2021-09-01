FRANCE
Consumer spending slumps
Household consumption fell 2.2 percent in July from June after a modest monthly rise in June, national statistics agency INSEE said in a regular report yesterday. The data, which correct for inflation and seasonal variations, showed a 2.9 percent drop in spending on food and a 2.7 percent decline in manufactured goods. Decreased spending on clothing and durable goods wiped out gains registered the previous month. Meanwhile, spending on energy rose 1 percent. A separate report by INSEE found that a surge in energy prices played a role in the acceleration of 12-month inflation to 1.9 percent last month from 1.2 percent in July.
UNITED KINGDOM
Firms boost wages, prices
British companies are expecting to raise prices and boost wages amid the strongest business confidence in more than four years, a survey published yesterday showed. More than one-third of firms anticipate increasing wages by at least 2 percent, reflecting labor shortages, and almost half plan price hikes, the latest Lloyds Business Barometer showed. Overall confidence rebounded to the highest level since April 2017. Service-sector confidence rose to the highest since early 2018, Lloyds Bank said. Manufacturers were also more upbeat, despite the supply-chain disruptions afflicting the industry, according to the survey, which sampled 1,200 British companies during the first two weeks of last month.
AUTOMAKERS
India approves Tesla models
Tesla Inc is closer to making its official debut in India after it received approval to make or import four models in the South Asian nation. Tesla has had its vehicles certified as being roadworthy in India, a posting on the Web site of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways showed. “The tests ensure the vehicle matches the requirements of the Indian market in terms of emission and safety and road worthiness,” the post said. A Tesla fan club earlier tweeted about the development, saying the cars were probably Model 3 and Model Y variants.
TECHNOLOGY
Yandex buying out Uber
Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc’s share in their food delivery ventures and self-driving vehicles in a deal valued at US$1 billion, the Russian Internet giant said in a statement yesterday. Yandex is buying Uber’s share in the Yandex.Eats, Lavka and Delivery businesses, as well as the self-driving business that operates cars and delivery drones, the statement said. Both boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year. The companies will continue to jointly operate their ride-hailing and car-share business, with Yandex acquiring an additional 4.5 percent, bringing its stake to 71 percent.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple acquiring Primephonic
Apple Inc on Monday announced that it is buying classical music streaming service Primephonic and would launch an app dedicated to the genre. Apple did not disclose how much it paid for Europe-based Primephonic, which confirmed that it is becoming part of the iPhone maker’s music service. Primephonic is to go offline on Tuesday next week, with subscribers being offered six months of free use of Apple Music, the companies said. Apple Music would weave Primephonic technology into a dedicated classical music app it plans to launch next year, they said.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday