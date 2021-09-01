World Business Quick Take

FRANCE

Consumer spending slumps

Household consumption fell 2.2 percent in July from June after a modest monthly rise in June, national statistics agency INSEE said in a regular report yesterday. The data, which correct for inflation and seasonal variations, showed a 2.9 percent drop in spending on food and a 2.7 percent decline in manufactured goods. Decreased spending on clothing and durable goods wiped out gains registered the previous month. Meanwhile, spending on energy rose 1 percent. A separate report by INSEE found that a surge in energy prices played a role in the acceleration of 12-month inflation to 1.9 percent last month from 1.2 percent in July.

UNITED KINGDOM

Firms boost wages, prices

British companies are expecting to raise prices and boost wages amid the strongest business confidence in more than four years, a survey published yesterday showed. More than one-third of firms anticipate increasing wages by at least 2 percent, reflecting labor shortages, and almost half plan price hikes, the latest Lloyds Business Barometer showed. Overall confidence rebounded to the highest level since April 2017. Service-sector confidence rose to the highest since early 2018, Lloyds Bank said. Manufacturers were also more upbeat, despite the supply-chain disruptions afflicting the industry, according to the survey, which sampled 1,200 British companies during the first two weeks of last month.

AUTOMAKERS

India approves Tesla models

Tesla Inc is closer to making its official debut in India after it received approval to make or import four models in the South Asian nation. Tesla has had its vehicles certified as being roadworthy in India, a posting on the Web site of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways showed. “The tests ensure the vehicle matches the requirements of the Indian market in terms of emission and safety and road worthiness,” the post said. A Tesla fan club earlier tweeted about the development, saying the cars were probably Model 3 and Model Y variants.

TECHNOLOGY

Yandex buying out Uber

Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc’s share in their food delivery ventures and self-driving vehicles in a deal valued at US$1 billion, the Russian Internet giant said in a statement yesterday. Yandex is buying Uber’s share in the Yandex.Eats, Lavka and Delivery businesses, as well as the self-driving business that operates cars and delivery drones, the statement said. Both boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year. The companies will continue to jointly operate their ride-hailing and car-share business, with Yandex acquiring an additional 4.5 percent, bringing its stake to 71 percent.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple acquiring Primephonic

Apple Inc on Monday announced that it is buying classical music streaming service Primephonic and would launch an app dedicated to the genre. Apple did not disclose how much it paid for Europe-based Primephonic, which confirmed that it is becoming part of the iPhone maker’s music service. Primephonic is to go offline on Tuesday next week, with subscribers being offered six months of free use of Apple Music, the companies said. Apple Music would weave Primephonic technology into a dedicated classical music app it plans to launch next year, they said.