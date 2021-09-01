Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Late buying boosts TAIEX

The TAIEX yesterday closed higher after recovering earlier losses due to late-session buying. Bargain hunters rushed to pick up large-cap stocks after Taiwan’s weighting was downgraded in three major MSCI Inc indices, which went into effect after the market closed yesterday, dealers said. There was so much last-ditch buying that it boosted turnover by about NT$62.4 billion (US$2.25 billion), the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. The TAIEX closed up 93.77 points, or 0.54 percent, at the day’s high of 17,490.29. Turnover totaled NT$335.3 billion, exceeding Monday’s NT$269.49 billion. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$24.26 billion of shares on the main board, also more than the net buy of NT$21.23 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ALUMINUM

China firms face punitive tax

The government is to impose an anti-dumping tax on Chinese-made aluminum foil products, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its Web site yesterday. The ministry said its investigation found that artificially cheap Chinese-made aluminum foil products had caused material damage to Taiwanese production. The ministry would levy an anti-dumping duty of between 19.42 percent and 31.36 percent on Chinese products, it said. The tax would be in effect for five years and is retroactive to Feb. 22, the ministry said. Chinese companies subject to the anti-dumping tax include Shanghai Sunho Aluminum Foil Co (上海神火鋁箔), Kunshan Aluminum Co (昆山鋁業), Jiangsu Dare Aluminum Industry Co (江蘇大亞鋁業), Danyang Jingyi Aluminum Industry Co (丹陽市精益鋁業) and Xiamen Xiashun Aluminum Foil Co (廈門廈順鋁箔), the ministry said.

INVESTMENT

Fubon plans to issue shares

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) on Monday said its board approved a plan to issue 548 million new shares in a rights issue at NT$58.9 each, representing about a 30 percent discount from the stock’s closing price of NT$84.8 on Monday. The company also decided to issue about 333 million preferred shares at NT$60, a 29 percent discount from Monday’s closing level. Fubon Financial said that the funds would total about NT$52.28 billion and the moves should be completed by the end of next month, in time for its acquisition of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控). Fubon Financial in March acquired more than 2.03 billion Jih Sun Financial shares, or a 53.84 percent stake in the firm. The company yesterday secured all of Jih Sun Finanical’s board seats at the latter’s annual general meeting, paving the way for it to complete the first merger of two financial holding companies in Taiwan.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Hon Hai talks Thailand goals

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is looking to take an electric vehicle (EV) joint venture with Thailand’s state-owned oil supplier PTT Public Co Ltd public. At the Future Energy Asia online forum on Friday, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said his ambition was for the joint venture to become a benchmark for EV development in Thailand, and for it to launch an initial public offering in 2025. Liu said the partnership is expected to lead to a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Thailand. The two companies in May signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the EV market in Thailand by setting up an open platform to produce EVs and key components for the EV sector there. At the forum, Liu said the PTT partnership would use a build, operate and localize business model.