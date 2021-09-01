EQUITIES
Late buying boosts TAIEX
The TAIEX yesterday closed higher after recovering earlier losses due to late-session buying. Bargain hunters rushed to pick up large-cap stocks after Taiwan’s weighting was downgraded in three major MSCI Inc indices, which went into effect after the market closed yesterday, dealers said. There was so much last-ditch buying that it boosted turnover by about NT$62.4 billion (US$2.25 billion), the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. The TAIEX closed up 93.77 points, or 0.54 percent, at the day’s high of 17,490.29. Turnover totaled NT$335.3 billion, exceeding Monday’s NT$269.49 billion. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$24.26 billion of shares on the main board, also more than the net buy of NT$21.23 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ALUMINUM
China firms face punitive tax
The government is to impose an anti-dumping tax on Chinese-made aluminum foil products, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its Web site yesterday. The ministry said its investigation found that artificially cheap Chinese-made aluminum foil products had caused material damage to Taiwanese production. The ministry would levy an anti-dumping duty of between 19.42 percent and 31.36 percent on Chinese products, it said. The tax would be in effect for five years and is retroactive to Feb. 22, the ministry said. Chinese companies subject to the anti-dumping tax include Shanghai Sunho Aluminum Foil Co (上海神火鋁箔), Kunshan Aluminum Co (昆山鋁業), Jiangsu Dare Aluminum Industry Co (江蘇大亞鋁業), Danyang Jingyi Aluminum Industry Co (丹陽市精益鋁業) and Xiamen Xiashun Aluminum Foil Co (廈門廈順鋁箔), the ministry said.
INVESTMENT
Fubon plans to issue shares
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) on Monday said its board approved a plan to issue 548 million new shares in a rights issue at NT$58.9 each, representing about a 30 percent discount from the stock’s closing price of NT$84.8 on Monday. The company also decided to issue about 333 million preferred shares at NT$60, a 29 percent discount from Monday’s closing level. Fubon Financial said that the funds would total about NT$52.28 billion and the moves should be completed by the end of next month, in time for its acquisition of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控). Fubon Financial in March acquired more than 2.03 billion Jih Sun Financial shares, or a 53.84 percent stake in the firm. The company yesterday secured all of Jih Sun Finanical’s board seats at the latter’s annual general meeting, paving the way for it to complete the first merger of two financial holding companies in Taiwan.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Hon Hai talks Thailand goals
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is looking to take an electric vehicle (EV) joint venture with Thailand’s state-owned oil supplier PTT Public Co Ltd public. At the Future Energy Asia online forum on Friday, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said his ambition was for the joint venture to become a benchmark for EV development in Thailand, and for it to launch an initial public offering in 2025. Liu said the partnership is expected to lead to a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Thailand. The two companies in May signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the EV market in Thailand by setting up an open platform to produce EVs and key components for the EV sector there. At the forum, Liu said the PTT partnership would use a build, operate and localize business model.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday