MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Baxter in acquisition talks

Baxter International Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for about US$10 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal values the medical equipment maker at about US$150 a share, Dow Jones reported. That is a 13 percent premium to the stock’s closing price of US$132.90 on Friday. The transaction is expected to be reached in the middle of this week, and the talks might still fall apart, it said. The new offer comes a month after Hill-Rom rejected a US$9.6 billion takeover offer from Baxter, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Hill-Rom saw Baxter’s proposal of about US$144 per share as too low, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CHINA

New plan outlined

The State Council outlined a new employment plan targeting 55 million urban jobs by 2025, better rights for workers and beefing up training of the labor force. The unemployment rate would be capped at 5.5 percent, wages as a share of GDP would be increased and the average age of education of the working population would be raised, the State Council said in a detailed plan published late on Friday. Beijing has pledged to make employment a top priority of its economic policies, a goal that has taken on more importance recently as authorities make a bigger push to reduce inequality to achieve “common prosperity.”

TECHNOLOGY

Koo hits 10 million users

Koo, India’s alternative to Twitter Inc, has surged past 10 million users to narrow the gap with the US microblogging site after its repeated clashes with the Indian government over the past few months. The 16-month-old app, which allows users to send posts in English and seven Indian languages, such as Hindi and Kannada, has seen about 85 percent of its users join since February, when Twitter’s disputes with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration escalated. Government ministers, opposition politicians, cricket stars and Bollywood celebrities have since begun posting in Indian languages on Koo.

RETAIL

H2O nears Kansai deal

Japanese department store operator H2O Retailing Corp is nearing a deal to increase its stake in grocery store owner Kansai Super Market Ltd and make it a subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter. A transaction could see Kansai Super Market issue new shares that H2O Retailing would purchase, giving it ownership of more than 50 percent of the company, the people said. The deal could be announced as early as this week, they said. Details of the transaction could change and the deal could still fall apart, the people said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Gu Ming mulls HK IPO

Chinese milk tea chain Gu Ming (古茗) is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next year, people familiar with the matter said. The Sequoia Capital China-backed company, known as GoodMe in English, has held initial discussions with potential advisers about the listing, the people said. The offering could raise US$300 million to US$500 million, they said. Gu Ming opened its first store in 2010 and runs more than 5,000 outlets in China, according to its Web site. A representative for Gu Ming said the company does not have IPO plans at this moment.