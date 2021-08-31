MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
Baxter in acquisition talks
Baxter International Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for about US$10 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal values the medical equipment maker at about US$150 a share, Dow Jones reported. That is a 13 percent premium to the stock’s closing price of US$132.90 on Friday. The transaction is expected to be reached in the middle of this week, and the talks might still fall apart, it said. The new offer comes a month after Hill-Rom rejected a US$9.6 billion takeover offer from Baxter, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Hill-Rom saw Baxter’s proposal of about US$144 per share as too low, people with knowledge of the matter said.
CHINA
New plan outlined
The State Council outlined a new employment plan targeting 55 million urban jobs by 2025, better rights for workers and beefing up training of the labor force. The unemployment rate would be capped at 5.5 percent, wages as a share of GDP would be increased and the average age of education of the working population would be raised, the State Council said in a detailed plan published late on Friday. Beijing has pledged to make employment a top priority of its economic policies, a goal that has taken on more importance recently as authorities make a bigger push to reduce inequality to achieve “common prosperity.”
TECHNOLOGY
Koo hits 10 million users
Koo, India’s alternative to Twitter Inc, has surged past 10 million users to narrow the gap with the US microblogging site after its repeated clashes with the Indian government over the past few months. The 16-month-old app, which allows users to send posts in English and seven Indian languages, such as Hindi and Kannada, has seen about 85 percent of its users join since February, when Twitter’s disputes with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration escalated. Government ministers, opposition politicians, cricket stars and Bollywood celebrities have since begun posting in Indian languages on Koo.
RETAIL
H2O nears Kansai deal
Japanese department store operator H2O Retailing Corp is nearing a deal to increase its stake in grocery store owner Kansai Super Market Ltd and make it a subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter. A transaction could see Kansai Super Market issue new shares that H2O Retailing would purchase, giving it ownership of more than 50 percent of the company, the people said. The deal could be announced as early as this week, they said. Details of the transaction could change and the deal could still fall apart, the people said.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Gu Ming mulls HK IPO
Chinese milk tea chain Gu Ming (古茗) is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next year, people familiar with the matter said. The Sequoia Capital China-backed company, known as GoodMe in English, has held initial discussions with potential advisers about the listing, the people said. The offering could raise US$300 million to US$500 million, they said. Gu Ming opened its first store in 2010 and runs more than 5,000 outlets in China, according to its Web site. A representative for Gu Ming said the company does not have IPO plans at this moment.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would