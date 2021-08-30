CPC Corp and Formosa to raise fuel prices today

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.4 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today.

The companies last week reduced gasoline prices by NT$0.4 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter.

After the latest adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$28, NT$29.5 and NT$31.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.6 per liter, the company said.

Prices at Formosa’s stations would climb to NT$28, NT$29.4 and NT$31.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$25.4 per liter.

CPC said in a statement that the cost of crude oil last week increased 2.32 percent from a week earlier based on its floating oil price formula.

The state-run refiner said the increase reflected positive sentiment in the global oil market after a fire at an offshore oil platform owned by Mexico’s state-run company Petroleos Mexicanos cut its production, and the US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to boost the country’s vaccination rollout and help restore economic activity, it added.

Formosa said in a separate statement that the oil market was also supported by US commercial crude inventories falling for the third consecutive week last week and the control of outbreaks of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in China.