Gold rose the most in two weeks after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said tapering might be appropriate this year, easing concern that policymakers would soon tighten monetary policy.
The central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, although it would not be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter, Powell said on Friday in a virtual speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.
NO MAJOR PURCHASING
US dollar and real Treasury yields sank as the Fed Chair spoke, allowing gold to increase past two of its main moving averages.
“Powell’s speech is slightly dovish but not dovish enough to jump start any large-scale buying in precious metals,” said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS (Switzerland) SA. “It was his strongest signal yet that the taper will begin this year [not next], and he didn’t fully capitalize on the risk of the Delta variant [of SARS-CoV-2] on policy.”
Powell’s much-anticipated speech eased prior concerns that the central bank would soon tighten monetary policy to combat inflation. A rapid increase in US prices linked to snarled supply chains and shortages had raised the prospect of an early reduction in stimulus, which has cast a shadow over the gold market this month.
The Fed Chair used his speech to reiterate his view that those pressures are temporary and confined to a narrow group of goods.
FLOUNDERING
Gold has stumbled much of this year as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, better-than-expected recoveries in some economies and worries over rising interest rates dimmed its appeal.
Low rates helped power non-interest-bearing bullion to a record high last year on a wave of investor cash. This year, exchange-traded funds holding the metal have experienced outflows.
FUTURES
Gold for December delivery rose US$24.30 to US$1,819.50 an ounce, its highest since Aug. 4 and up 2.04 percent for the week.
Attention is now expected turn to data on the strength of the US labor market, which with inflation at target is likely to determine the timing of tapering. The next non-farm payrolls report is due in a week, with a repeat of the substantial out-performance seen this month almost certain to hurt gold.
Other commodities:
‧Silver for September delivery rose US$0.51 to US$24.06 an ounce, up 3.57 percent weekly, and September copper rose US$0.07 to US$4.32 a pound, rising 6.93 percent week-on-week.
‧Aluminum climbed to its highest price since 2018 as Chinese authorities ordered fresh output curbs to rein in energy usage. Aluminum rose 1.2 percent to US$2649.50 a tonne.
Additional reporting by AP
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains. Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would