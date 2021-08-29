Asian markets mostly rose on Friday ahead of a much-anticipated speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on plans for tapering monetary policy, with some top US bank officials calling for a move within months.
The positive start to the day came as traders brushed off a drop on Wall Street on Thursday, although sentiment was jolted by geopolitical concerns after a suicide attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, which more than 100 dead, including 13 US servicemen.
While the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has raised concerns about the global recovery outlook, the general consensus was that the vast sums of financial support provided by the Fed would likely come to an end next year as the economy gets back on track.
Ultimately on Friday, Powell stopped short of providing a clear timetable for the tapering of asset purchases or interest rates hikes, and struck a more dovish tone than three leading Fed officials, who have called for the bank to begin winding down soon.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he was eyeing an October move or shortly thereafter.
The hawkish Kaplan surprised many on Friday last week by saying he was open to rethinking his view on withdrawing support in light of the spread of Delta, but in an interview on Thursday said that his latest position was based on conversations with business contacts.
Meanwhile, St Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard called for a start later in the year, a call echoed by the Kansas City Fed President Esther George.
“An announcement on tapering is highly likely to come before the end of the year, something even the doves on the committee seem to agree on,” National Australia Bank Ltd senior analyst Tapas Strickland said, adding that policy meetings are set for next month, November and December.
“What will be as much, if not more important than the start date will be how quickly the Fed decides to taper and whether the Fed attempts to delink the market’s perception that tapering ‘starts the clock ticking’ on rate hikes,” Strickland said.
Asian investors were on course to end the week as they started, with gains in most markets.
Taiwan’s TAIEX was one of the best performers, closing up 142.97 points, or 0.84 percent, at 17,209.93, and increasing 5.31 percent from a week earlier.
Shanghai Composite Index was helped by reports that China’s central bank was looking at fresh ways to support businesses, with a cut in the amount of cash that lenders must keep in reserve being considered. It rose 0.59 percent to 3,522.16, up 2.77 percent for the week.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 0.03 percent to 25,407.89, but rose 2.25 percent from a week earlier.
South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.17 percent to 3,133.9, rising 2.4 percent week-on-week.
India’s SENSEX increased 0.31 percent at 56,124.72, up 1.44 percent on the week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 0.36 percent to 27,641.14, but posted a weekly gain of 2.32 percent, while the broader TOPIX declined 0.34 percent to 1,928.77, rising 2.56 percent from a week earlier.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.04 percent to 7,488.3, up 0.37 percent on the week, while Wellington, Manila and Jakarta also rose.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
