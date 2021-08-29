US dollar slips after Fed’s Powell embraces tapering

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar slid on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated in a highly anticipated speech that the US central bank could start tapering its massive support to the economy by the end of the year, which was not as fast as many in the market had assumed.

Powell said there had been clear progress toward maximum employment and he believed that if the US economy improved as anticipated, “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.”

However, Powell told the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium that the timing and pace of tapering should not be construed as a signal for when interest rates would begin to rise.

A US dollar banknote is pictured on May 26 last year. Photo: Reuters

The speech showed Powell has not adopted the hawkish stance of some Fed officials, said Gregory Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“It’s pretty clear that if you were worried about the timeline, that we announce in September that we’re going to taper starting Oct. 1, that’s not there in this speech,” Anderson said.

“It’s not as bad as feared based on the most extreme of the hawks,” he added.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.41 percent to 92.68, down 0.87 percent from a week earlier.

New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar on Friday, gaining NT$0.009 to close at NT$27.928, rising 0.29 percent from NT$28.008 a week earlier.

The euro rose 0.37 percent to US$1.1794, while the yen fell 0.24 percent to US$109.8200.

After minutes of the Fed’s policy-setting meeting last month were released last week, the US dollar advanced because most market participants anticipated that tapering would begin this year.

Powell was clear to detach tapering from “the rate liftoff,” or raising interest rates, said David Petrosinelli, managing director at InspereX in New York. “He was very clear to delineate that.”

The US dollar fell as market participants sharply lowered expectations for the Fed’s long-term tightening trajectory, said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

The US dollar began to retreat about 15 minutes before Powell spoke, after St Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated his hawkish view that tapering should begin soon and end by next year’s first quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3.4 basis points to trade at 1.3104 percent.

The New Zealand dollar dipped slightly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a lockdown against COVID-19 in Auckland was likely to remain in place for another two weeks.

The Canadian dollar rose 0.56 percent to C$1.2612 versus the US dollar.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer