The US dollar slid on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated in a highly anticipated speech that the US central bank could start tapering its massive support to the economy by the end of the year, which was not as fast as many in the market had assumed.
Powell said there had been clear progress toward maximum employment and he believed that if the US economy improved as anticipated, “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.”
However, Powell told the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium that the timing and pace of tapering should not be construed as a signal for when interest rates would begin to rise.
Photo: Reuters
The speech showed Powell has not adopted the hawkish stance of some Fed officials, said Gregory Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
“It’s pretty clear that if you were worried about the timeline, that we announce in September that we’re going to taper starting Oct. 1, that’s not there in this speech,” Anderson said.
“It’s not as bad as feared based on the most extreme of the hawks,” he added.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.41 percent to 92.68, down 0.87 percent from a week earlier.
New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar on Friday, gaining NT$0.009 to close at NT$27.928, rising 0.29 percent from NT$28.008 a week earlier.
The euro rose 0.37 percent to US$1.1794, while the yen fell 0.24 percent to US$109.8200.
After minutes of the Fed’s policy-setting meeting last month were released last week, the US dollar advanced because most market participants anticipated that tapering would begin this year.
Powell was clear to detach tapering from “the rate liftoff,” or raising interest rates, said David Petrosinelli, managing director at InspereX in New York. “He was very clear to delineate that.”
The US dollar fell as market participants sharply lowered expectations for the Fed’s long-term tightening trajectory, said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
The US dollar began to retreat about 15 minutes before Powell spoke, after St Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated his hawkish view that tapering should begin soon and end by next year’s first quarter.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3.4 basis points to trade at 1.3104 percent.
The New Zealand dollar dipped slightly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a lockdown against COVID-19 in Auckland was likely to remain in place for another two weeks.
The Canadian dollar rose 0.56 percent to C$1.2612 versus the US dollar.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains. Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would