European shares close up, Norway’s Entra leads gains

Reuters





European stocks rose on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell showed no signs the US central bank would reduce a massive stimulus program, while real-estate stocks were led higher by Norway’s Entra ASA after a major peer took a stake in the firm.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.44 percent higher at 472.34, with mining stocks up 1.9 percent, while real-estate stocks added 1.5 percent.

The day’s gains helped the STOXX 600 close 0.75 percent higher for the week, after trading flat for several days. Commodity-linked stocks were the best weekly performers, as they bounced back from steep losses.

Entra was the best performer on the STOXX 600, rising 4.6 percent as its peer Castellum bought 11.8 percent of shares in the firm from the government pension fund in Norway.

The STOXX 600 extended its gains after Powell’s highly anticipated announcement, which reassured investors that programs which have flooded markets with liquidity for the past year would remain in place for the time being.

“Powell’s warning about the risks of premature tightening and repeated reference to “much ground to cover” to reach the Fed’s employment objective hint that the Fed may be on hold until Q4 at the earliest,” Forex.com global head of research Matt Weller said.

US stocks touched record highs after the announcement, while European stocks were less than a percent away from their peak, as investors looked past rising COVID-19 cases and concerns over slowing economic growth.

A survey showed French consumer confidence eased marginally this month, while morale among Italian businesses and consumers also fell.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is only expected to have a limited effect on the eurozone economy, which remains on course for robust growth this year and next, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said earlier this week.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose as heavyweight energy and mining stocks tracked strong commodity prices.

The FTSE 100 ended 0.32 percent higher at 7,148.01, with BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Anglo Amercian PLC and Rio Tinto Group being the top boosts. It rose 0.85 percent from a week earlier.

Energy shares, industrial miners and heathcare stocks were the top three performers this week.