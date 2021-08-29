Oil advanced as a brewing hurricane shuts Gulf of Mexico crude production, while the US Federal Reserve reinforced its support to begin tapering stimulus by the end of the year.
West Texas intermediate for September delivery rose 1.96 percent to US$68.74 a barrel, posting a weekly gain of 10.62 percent, its biggest in more than a year.
Brent crude for October delivery increased 2.29 percent to US$72.70 a barrel, jumping 11.54 percent from a week earlier.
Photo: Reuters
Oil producers in the US Gulf of Mexico began shutting production ahead of Hurricane Ida, which might make landfall in the New Orleans area in the next few days as a Category 3 hurricane.
Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, although it would not be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter.
The Fed had hinted at such asset tapering plans weeks ago.
“Clearly, the hurricane is what the market is focusing on now, at least in the short-term,” Commodity Research Group senior partner Andrew Lebow said. “We are going to be losing supply from refiners and some demand.”
Oil has had a volatile month this month with the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 leading to renewed restrictions on mobility and clouding the outlook for fuel demand.
OPEC+ is scheduled to meet next week, and market watchers surveyed by Bloomberg expect it to ratify another monthly output increase as it revives supplies halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Ida heading for the US, West Texas Intermediate crude’s nearest timespread strengthened. That firming structure comes amid expectations of tighter supplies as production is shut in the Gulf of Mexico. The relative strength in US crude has also narrowed its discount to the global Brent benchmark.
Operators already shutting down production included BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Chevron Corp.
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains. Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would