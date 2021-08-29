Oil posts biggest weekly gain in more than a year

Bloomberg





Oil advanced as a brewing hurricane shuts Gulf of Mexico crude production, while the US Federal Reserve reinforced its support to begin tapering stimulus by the end of the year.

West Texas intermediate for September delivery rose 1.96 percent to US$68.74 a barrel, posting a weekly gain of 10.62 percent, its biggest in more than a year.

Brent crude for October delivery increased 2.29 percent to US$72.70 a barrel, jumping 11.54 percent from a week earlier.

A flare stack at the refinery of Mexico’s national oil company Pemex is pictured on the outskirts of Monterrey on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Oil producers in the US Gulf of Mexico began shutting production ahead of Hurricane Ida, which might make landfall in the New Orleans area in the next few days as a Category 3 hurricane.

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, although it would not be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter.

The Fed had hinted at such asset tapering plans weeks ago.

“Clearly, the hurricane is what the market is focusing on now, at least in the short-term,” Commodity Research Group senior partner Andrew Lebow said. “We are going to be losing supply from refiners and some demand.”

Oil has had a volatile month this month with the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 leading to renewed restrictions on mobility and clouding the outlook for fuel demand.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet next week, and market watchers surveyed by Bloomberg expect it to ratify another monthly output increase as it revives supplies halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Ida heading for the US, West Texas Intermediate crude’s nearest timespread strengthened. That firming structure comes amid expectations of tighter supplies as production is shut in the Gulf of Mexico. The relative strength in US crude has also narrowed its discount to the global Brent benchmark.

Operators already shutting down production included BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Chevron Corp.