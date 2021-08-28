CHINA
Industrial profit growth slips
Profit growth at industrial firms eased again last month, as floods and COVID-19 outbreaks in some parts of the nation curbed output, while raw material prices rose. Industrial profit growth decelerated to 16.4 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, compared with a 20 percent rise in June. For the first seven months of the year, profits surged 57.3 percent from a year earlier. “The improvement in industrial profits remained unbalanced with lingering uncertainties,” Zhu Hong (朱虹), an economist with the bureau said in a statement. Elevated commodity prices continued to squeeze companies’ profit margins, especially small businesses in the mid and downstream sectors, she said.
COMPUTERS
HP, Dell hurt by chip crunch
HP Inc and Dell Technologies Inc, two of the biggest PC makers, posted earnings that raised an alarm about the impact of a persistent component shortage, even as demand for their products remained strong. HP executives said they could not meet all the PC orders they received in the July quarter, and expect production to be hurt by a dearth of some types of chips, shipping disruptions and the shutdown of some factories in Asia. Dell reported strong sales and profit that topped estimates in the period, and gave a bullish forecast. Revenue from PCs rose 27 percent from a year earlier to US$14.3 billion. Net income in the period, which ended on July 30, fell to US$880 million, or US$1.05 per share. Revenue in the third quarter was US$15.3 billion, up 7 percent, but less than the average analysts’ estimate of US$15.9 billion. HP’s revenue in the third quarter was US$15.3 billion, up 7 percent, but less than the average analysts’ estimate of US$15.9 billion. HP said that the company could have “grown more if it wasn’t for the shortages of components.”
METALS
China releases reserves
Beijing yesterday said that it would release its third batch of metals from state reserves on Wednesday as part of its ongoing campaign to control prices and prevent commodities inflation from hurting growth. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said it would sell 70,000 tonnes of aluminum, 50,000 tonnes of zinc and 30,000 tonnes of copper, quantities in line with the two earlier auctions that took place last month. China skipped selling metals this month because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to a Shanghai Metal Exchange report. The reserves bureau has so far released a total of 270,000 tonnes of the three metals as part of Beijing’s wider pledge to rein in markets after this year’s commodities rally stoked concerns over factory inflation.
MEATPACKING
Drought, shipping hurt sales
Global shipping disruptions and drought-stricken rivers in the heart of South America threaten to pinch meat exports from two major beef-producing nations, as rising food prices stoke inflation around the world. Meatpackers in landlocked Paraguay would probably slaughter 20 to 25 percent fewer cattle this month due to a lack of shipping containers, soaring transport costs and erratic transit times, said Korni Pauls, deputy chairman of trade group CPC. Pauls’ comments come after Uruguayan meatpackers warned of potential cuts to output next month as frozen beef piles up in cold storage warehouses because container ships are bypassing the port of Montevideo in favor of more lucrative stops.
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
Issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said as she headed to Asia on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. Harris, who is visiting Singapore and Vietnam, where she is to emphasize the US’ role as a global leader, said on Friday that the country had an economic and security interest related to the region, and how dependent it is on its supply chains. Her trip comes as a global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production delays for the auto and consumer electronics industries
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would