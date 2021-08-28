World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Industrial profit growth slips

Profit growth at industrial firms eased again last month, as floods and COVID-19 outbreaks in some parts of the nation curbed output, while raw material prices rose. Industrial profit growth decelerated to 16.4 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, compared with a 20 percent rise in June. For the first seven months of the year, profits surged 57.3 percent from a year earlier. “The improvement in industrial profits remained unbalanced with lingering uncertainties,” Zhu Hong (朱虹), an economist with the bureau said in a statement. Elevated commodity prices continued to squeeze companies’ profit margins, especially small businesses in the mid and downstream sectors, she said.

COMPUTERS

HP, Dell hurt by chip crunch

HP Inc and Dell Technologies Inc, two of the biggest PC makers, posted earnings that raised an alarm about the impact of a persistent component shortage, even as demand for their products remained strong. HP executives said they could not meet all the PC orders they received in the July quarter, and expect production to be hurt by a dearth of some types of chips, shipping disruptions and the shutdown of some factories in Asia. Dell reported strong sales and profit that topped estimates in the period, and gave a bullish forecast. Revenue from PCs rose 27 percent from a year earlier to US$14.3 billion. Net income in the period, which ended on July 30, fell to US$880 million, or US$1.05 per share. Revenue in the third quarter was US$15.3 billion, up 7 percent, but less than the average analysts’ estimate of US$15.9 billion. HP’s revenue in the third quarter was US$15.3 billion, up 7 percent, but less than the average analysts’ estimate of US$15.9 billion. HP said that the company could have “grown more if it wasn’t for the shortages of components.”

METALS

China releases reserves

Beijing yesterday said that it would release its third batch of metals from state reserves on Wednesday as part of its ongoing campaign to control prices and prevent commodities inflation from hurting growth. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said it would sell 70,000 tonnes of aluminum, 50,000 tonnes of zinc and 30,000 tonnes of copper, quantities in line with the two earlier auctions that took place last month. China skipped selling metals this month because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to a Shanghai Metal Exchange report. The reserves bureau has so far released a total of 270,000 tonnes of the three metals as part of Beijing’s wider pledge to rein in markets after this year’s commodities rally stoked concerns over factory inflation.

MEATPACKING

Drought, shipping hurt sales

Global shipping disruptions and drought-stricken rivers in the heart of South America threaten to pinch meat exports from two major beef-producing nations, as rising food prices stoke inflation around the world. Meatpackers in landlocked Paraguay would probably slaughter 20 to 25 percent fewer cattle this month due to a lack of shipping containers, soaring transport costs and erratic transit times, said Korni Pauls, deputy chairman of trade group CPC. Pauls’ comments come after Uruguayan meatpackers warned of potential cuts to output next month as frozen beef piles up in cold storage warehouses because container ships are bypassing the port of Montevideo in favor of more lucrative stops.