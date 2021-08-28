China plans to propose new regulations to block companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from floating shares in the US, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
China’s stock market watchdog has told companies and investors the envisioned rules would prohibit firms from listing abroad, particularly those seeking a foreign initial public offering (IPO) via overseas-incorporated entities.
Sectors with less sensitive information, such as pharmaceuticals, remain likely to win approval for an IPO, Dow Jones reported.
The regulations could be finalized and implemented in the fourth quarter, so the agency has asked some companies to suspend IPOs until then, it added.
Beijng has since last month all but frozen the once-thriving pipeline of US IPOs by Chinese firms. That month, the powerful Internet industry overseer launched a cybersecurity probe into Didi Global Inc (滴滴) and decreed that any company holding data on more than 1 million users now needs its approval when seeking listings in other nations.
That marked one of the most concrete steps taken yet to restrain the ability of technology firms to raise capital in the US through a so-called Variable Interest Entity — an overseas-incorporated body — that the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to Baidu Inc (百度) and Didi have adopted.
The Cyberspace Administration of China said in last month’s statement that it would work with different agencies to police data security and overseas listings.
Authorities have accelerated a crackdown against overseas listings after Didi was said to push ahead with its debut in June, despite being asked to delay the plans months prior.
The State Council, the nation’s highest decisionmaking body, has said rules for overseas listings would be revised while publicly traded firms would be held accountable for keeping their data secure.
It remains unclear whether some companies might be exempt from the broader moratorium. Aichi Automobile Co (愛馳汽車), an electric vehicle start-up better known as Aiways, is exploring a US IPO that could occur as soon as this year, Bloomberg News has reported.
Electric vehicles play into one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) top priorities: environmental technology.
