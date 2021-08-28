Electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday warned about “price gouging” and its consequences as price hikes persists amid an ongoing shortage of raw materials and components.
“Not all the price hikes for [electronic] parts are reasonable,” Qisda chairman Peter Chen (陳其宏) told reporters. “There are those who have been looting the store while it’s on fire.”
Chen said he has been “losing sleep” over component price spikes, as electronics price increases could lead to inflation “by the end of this year or in 2022.”
“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) had legitimate reasons for raising prices by 20 percent,” Chen said. “But it has given everybody else an excuse for another round of price hikes.”
In addition to increases in parts and material prices, China’s basic wage was adjusted upward by 12.8 percent, Chen said.
Transportation costs and even insurance costs have all gone up, he added.
Chen called on fellow manufacturers to exercise self-control, and refrain from panic buying and component hoarding.
“If you have lots of parts in store, but just lack one or two, please do not put in an order for everything,” Chen said. “Buy what you really need and ship your product as soon as possible without creating false demand.”
Qisda reported consolidated revenue of NT$106.89 billion (US$3.83 billion) for the first half of the year and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$3.01.
The firm last year had record-high revenue of NT$191.7 billion and EPS of NT$2.54.
The company distributed a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per common share on Friday last week.
For the second half of the year, Chen said he remains “cautiously optimistic,” despite inflationary concerns.
“Although Taiwan had a really good first half, the world is still under the threat of COVID-19,” Chen said.
“Meanwhile, supply-chain issues and panic buying have made inflation a risk,” he added.
Qisda is in the midst of its plan to transition to higher-value added business, which it expects to make up at least half of its revenue next year.
Qisda’s medical unit posted the sharpest growth among its business groups this year, a company release said.
Even though the company is best known as an LCD maker, its hospital in Nanjing served 1 million patients last year, while its Suzhou hospital served 600,000 patients, it said.
