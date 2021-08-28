Consumer confidence slips as stocks tumble

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Consumer confidence edged down this month, as a stock market rout weakened investment sentiment, but purchases of durable goods were robust, backed by pent-up demand, a survey released yesterday by National Central University showed.

The consumer confidence gauge stood at 75.43, shedding 1.49 points from July, weighed by deep corrections in local share prices, said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.

“Investment confidence softened earlier this month, when the TAIEX slumped from 18,000 to 16,000 points, with popular shipping and raw material names bearing the brunt,” Wu told reporters.

Consequently, the measure on investment confidence tumbled 9.5 points to 46.8, as daily turnover fell below NT$400 billion (US$14.32 billion) level, compared with NT$600 billion last month.

The Cabinet quickly agreed to extend a 50 percent cut in day trading taxes from 0.3 percent to 0.15 percent by another three years, but it has so far failed to bolster turnover.

The world is awaiting word from the US Federal Reserve on potential tapering of bond purchases to tackle mounting inflationary pressures.

The reading on household income slid 1.25 points to 90.35, while the measure on job hunting outlook weakened 1.2 points to 69.45, the survey showed.

People also expressed a lack of confidence in consumer prices, with the sub-index paring 0.2 points to 42.45, it said.

However, people were willing to boost consumption of durable goods, such as vehicles, motorcycles and houses, pushing up the gauge by 2.85 points to 114.05, the survey showed.

Wu said the easing of a nationwide COVID-19 alert from level 3 to level 2 likely motivated buyers, who had earlier postponed purchases due to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, people gained slightly better confidence in the nation’s economy, with the reading picking up 0.4 points to 89.5, it said.

The center polled 2,903 adults from Wednesday to Friday last week by telephone.