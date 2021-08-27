UNITED KINGDOM
Vehicle output contracts
Vehicle factories last month produced the fewest units for any July since 1956 as they struggled with worker absences and a global shortage of computer chips. Automakers made 53,400 vehicles, down 37.6 percent from last year, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the industry’s lobby group. Demand for new vehicles has stayed relatively strong during the COVID-19 pandemic, but manufacturers around the world have struggled to keep producing because of problems in their supply chains, most notably in the months-long delays to computer chips. Vehicle production in the first seven months of this year was up 18 percent compared with the same period last year, when factories were shut for long periods during the first kingdomwide lockdowns.
AIRLINES
Quantas expects reopening
Qantas Group yesterday posted a A$2.35 billion (US$1.7 billion) COVID-19-related annual loss and forecast that Australia would reopen to international travel in December. The Sydney-based airline said that it expected flights to countries with high COVID-19 vaccination rates, such as the US, Japan and Singapore, would resume in the middle of December. Flights to countries with lower vaccination rates, such as Indonesia, the Philippines and South Africa, would restart from April next year at the earliest, Qantas said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. The prediction was based on an agreement reached by the Australian government in July that the country would begin to reopen when 80 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, Qantas said.
ELECTRONICS
Murata closes Japan plant
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd is to temporarily close a plant in Japan that makes a key electronic component for smartphones, computers and vehicles, among other products, to fight a COVID-19 outbreak there, a company official said yesterday. Murata is the world’s biggest supplier of the component, and any lengthy production halt that disrupted shipments could further squeeze electronic device makers struggling to find other components, including semiconductors. The Echizen plant, which makes multilayer ceramic capacitors, would be shut until at least Tuesday next week after 98 of its 7,000 workers tested positive for the virus, a company spokesperson said. Murata said that it would use existing stocks of capacitors and output from plants elsewhere to make up for lost production.
CHINA
Housing boom slowing: poll
Growth in home prices is expected to slow more than initially expected this year, as more cities implement curbs to stabilize their real-estate markets and banks maintain tight credit quotas for developers, a Reuters poll showed. Authorities have stepped up measures to rein in the red-hot property market this year, including caps on banks’ lending to the sector, upper limits on developers’ debt ratios and restrictions on purchases. Average residential property prices are estimated to rise 3.5 percent this year, according to the 10 analysts and economists the poll surveyed. That is a less optimistic forecast than the 5 percent increase projected in a June survey, and down from a 4.9 percent gain last year. Home prices forecast to quicken to 5 percent next year. “The tightening of property control policies, especially for mortgage loans, has prompted the growth of housing prices to slow down,” said Liu Yuan (劉淵), a researcher at Centaline Group (中原地產集團).
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market