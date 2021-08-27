World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Vehicle output contracts

Vehicle factories last month produced the fewest units for any July since 1956 as they struggled with worker absences and a global shortage of computer chips. Automakers made 53,400 vehicles, down 37.6 percent from last year, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the industry’s lobby group. Demand for new vehicles has stayed relatively strong during the COVID-19 pandemic, but manufacturers around the world have struggled to keep producing because of problems in their supply chains, most notably in the months-long delays to computer chips. Vehicle production in the first seven months of this year was up 18 percent compared with the same period last year, when factories were shut for long periods during the first kingdomwide lockdowns.

AIRLINES

Quantas expects reopening

Qantas Group yesterday posted a A$2.35 billion (US$1.7 billion) COVID-19-related annual loss and forecast that Australia would reopen to international travel in December. The Sydney-based airline said that it expected flights to countries with high COVID-19 vaccination rates, such as the US, Japan and Singapore, would resume in the middle of December. Flights to countries with lower vaccination rates, such as Indonesia, the Philippines and South Africa, would restart from April next year at the earliest, Qantas said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. The prediction was based on an agreement reached by the Australian government in July that the country would begin to reopen when 80 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, Qantas said.

ELECTRONICS

Murata closes Japan plant

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd is to temporarily close a plant in Japan that makes a key electronic component for smartphones, computers and vehicles, among other products, to fight a COVID-19 outbreak there, a company official said yesterday. Murata is the world’s biggest supplier of the component, and any lengthy production halt that disrupted shipments could further squeeze electronic device makers struggling to find other components, including semiconductors. The Echizen plant, which makes multilayer ceramic capacitors, would be shut until at least Tuesday next week after 98 of its 7,000 workers tested positive for the virus, a company spokesperson said. Murata said that it would use existing stocks of capacitors and output from plants elsewhere to make up for lost production.

CHINA

Housing boom slowing: poll

Growth in home prices is expected to slow more than initially expected this year, as more cities implement curbs to stabilize their real-estate markets and banks maintain tight credit quotas for developers, a Reuters poll showed. Authorities have stepped up measures to rein in the red-hot property market this year, including caps on banks’ lending to the sector, upper limits on developers’ debt ratios and restrictions on purchases. Average residential property prices are estimated to rise 3.5 percent this year, according to the 10 analysts and economists the poll surveyed. That is a less optimistic forecast than the 5 percent increase projected in a June survey, and down from a 4.9 percent gain last year. Home prices forecast to quicken to 5 percent next year. “The tightening of property control policies, especially for mortgage loans, has prompted the growth of housing prices to slow down,” said Liu Yuan (劉淵), a researcher at Centaline Group (中原地產集團).