State-run Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控) is seeking to pursue stable profit growth in the second half of this year, the conglomerate said on Wednesday, after posting NT$9.29 billion (US$332.53 million) in net income for the first half, 5.3 times than in the same period last year, thanks to improving interest and fee incomes.
Earnings per share were NT$0.72, with main subsidiary Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) generating 80 percent of the profit, Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) contributing 13 percent and South China Insurance Co (華南產險) generating 5 percent, Hua Nan Financial president Lo Pao-chu (羅寶珠) said.
“We achieve the goal of diversifying the sources of income with non-bank subsidiaries generating more than 10 percent of profit,” Lo told an online investors’ conference.
As of June, outstanding loans totaled NT$1.89 trillion, up 7.8 percent year-on-year, driven by a 5.6 percent gain in corporate banking and a 14.4 percent pickup in consumer banking, Lo said.
Lending to small and medium-sized firms expanded 11.2 percent, while mortgage operations grew 13.4 percent and other retail banking services expanded 18.8 percent, company data showed.
Interest income contributed more than 60 percent of first-half earnings, while fee income made up 30 percent.
The improvement in interest income came after interest spread widened slightly to 1.26 percent in late June, while net interest margin edged up 1 basis point to 0.84 percent, the conglomerate said.
Hua Nan Financial said that it expects the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged next month and beyond as the COVID-19 pandemic persists and measures to stabilize economies create inflation pressure.
Hua Nan Commercial Bank’s financing for urban renewal projects was highest among its eight state-run peers, while financing for renewing old and dangerous buildings was second highest, company data showed.
Hua Nan bank and an asset management affiliate have formed an urban renewal team to provide one-stop renewal financial services, it said, adding that it would support the government in its plan to replace old and dangerous buildings to bolster demand in the construction sector and increase building safety.
Hua Nan’s securities arm has benefited from rallies in global bourses and financial assets, and would raise stakes in assets that have undergone significant price corrections, the conglomerate said.
Hua Nan Financial might receive dividend income of more than NT$9 billion this year, it said.
Fee income increased 22.5 percent in the first half as sales of wealth management products gained momentum, it said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market