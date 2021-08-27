Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) on Wednesday reported that sales of spillover insurance policies for the first seven months of the year hit NT$1.3 billion (US$46.53 million), easily surpassing sales of NT$560 million for the whole of last year, as demand for health coverage rose amid a local COVID-19 level 3 alert.
Sales of spillover insurance picked up sharply in May, when the number of local infections surged and people became more conscious about health insurance coverage, Nan Shan said in a statement.
“Younger consumers are more receptive to spillover insurance, with up to 70 percent of policyholders younger than 40 and half of them younger than 30,” the statement said.
A greater number of policyholders are female, it added.
The lower premiums of spillover insurance products compared with other health insurance policies also attracted younger consumers, Nan Shan said, adding that most policyholders look at spillover insurance products to develop a healthier lifestyle.
For example, the company’s products would not reward consumers with cash back, discounts in premiums or increase in coverage if policyholders do not have normal or satisfactory results from routine physical examinations, Nan Shan said.
The company sold 16 types of spillover insurance products to more than 190,000 policyholders. The most popular one, which has more than 100,000 policyholders, offers coverage against infectious diseases and compensation if the policyholder is hospitalized for medical treatment.
First-year premiums (FYPs) from spillover insurance products contributed 30 percent to overall premiums from accident and health insurance products, it said.
Separately, Shin Kong Life Insurance Co’s (新光人壽) FYPs fell 49.7 percent year-on-year to NT$21.9 billion in the first six months of the year, as the company focused on selling higher-margin products, it told an investors’ conference on Tuesday.
Over the period, FYPs generated from traditional insurance policies dropped 55.5 percent year-on-year to NT$17.3 billion, while those derived from investment-linked policies surged 280 percent to NT$1.9 billion, company data showed.
Shin Kong said it remains focused on selling insurance products denominated in foreign currencies and continues to invest in overseas targets to gain higher returns.
FYPs of foreign-currency policies totaled NT$16.87 billion and accounted for 77 percent of its overall FYPs in the first six months, up from 74 percent a year earlier, data showed.
The company registered a pre-hedge recurring yield of 3.08 percent, down from 3.65 percent last year, but its after-hedge investment return rate rose to 3.84 percent from 3.69 percent over the same period due to lower hedging costs, it said.
Its overall investment grew 6.6 percent annually to NT$3.2 trillion, with investment in foreign bonds accounting for 62.6 percent, followed by 11.2 percent for local bonds, 7.5 percent for local stocks and 6.8 percent for real estate, it added.
Affiliate Shin Kong Commercial Bank (新光銀行) reported an annual growth of 5.5 percent in lending to NT$689.3 billion in the first half of the year due to increases in mortgage and consumer loans, which pushed its net interest income up by 9.9 percent to NT$6.1 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market