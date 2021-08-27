FSC touts cross-sector profit surge

The combined pretax profit of the nation’s 1,586 listed companies rose 118 percent year-on-year to NT$1.99 trillion (US$71.23 billion) for the first six months, with shipping companies reporting the fastest growth, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

It was the highest pretax figure in about a decade, the commission added.

Profit at companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) surged 125 percent year-on-year to NT$1.85 trillion, while their combined revenue rose 23 percent to NT$15.88 trillion, FSC data showed.

TWSE-listed shipping sector firms reported the fastest profit growth, with combined pretax profit totaling NT$211.3 billion, 43 times the NT$4.9 billion a year earlier, thanks to high freight rates due to sea port congestion and inventory restocking demand, the commission said.

Semiconductor firms were the biggest pretax profit contributor, reporting NT$519.74 billion in profit, up NT$169.4 billion.

Plastics companies and photoelectronics firms also registered steep pretax profit rises, with respective increases of NT$137.4 billion and NT$109.9 billion.

Companies listed on the Taipei Exchange reported a combined pretax profit growth of 50.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$139.4 billion, with revenue expanding 20.2 percent annually to NT$1.2 trillion, FSC data showed.

The semiconductor sector, the electronic components industry and the steel sector were the top three sectors in terms of profit growth, the commission said.

Semiconductor firms posted a consolidated profit of NT$14.9 billion, electronic components firms posted a consolidated NT$5.45 billion profit, and steel companies posted profit of NT$4.2 billion, FSC data showed.

Tourism was the only sector that experienced a setback, with companies registering a combined loss of NT$934 million last quarter, widening from a combined loss of NT$459 million a year earlier, as a local outbreak of COVID-19 in May led to strict movement and dining restrictions, the commission said.