The combined pretax profit of the nation’s 1,586 listed companies rose 118 percent year-on-year to NT$1.99 trillion (US$71.23 billion) for the first six months, with shipping companies reporting the fastest growth, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
It was the highest pretax figure in about a decade, the commission added.
Profit at companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) surged 125 percent year-on-year to NT$1.85 trillion, while their combined revenue rose 23 percent to NT$15.88 trillion, FSC data showed.
TWSE-listed shipping sector firms reported the fastest profit growth, with combined pretax profit totaling NT$211.3 billion, 43 times the NT$4.9 billion a year earlier, thanks to high freight rates due to sea port congestion and inventory restocking demand, the commission said.
Semiconductor firms were the biggest pretax profit contributor, reporting NT$519.74 billion in profit, up NT$169.4 billion.
Plastics companies and photoelectronics firms also registered steep pretax profit rises, with respective increases of NT$137.4 billion and NT$109.9 billion.
Companies listed on the Taipei Exchange reported a combined pretax profit growth of 50.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$139.4 billion, with revenue expanding 20.2 percent annually to NT$1.2 trillion, FSC data showed.
The semiconductor sector, the electronic components industry and the steel sector were the top three sectors in terms of profit growth, the commission said.
Semiconductor firms posted a consolidated profit of NT$14.9 billion, electronic components firms posted a consolidated NT$5.45 billion profit, and steel companies posted profit of NT$4.2 billion, FSC data showed.
Tourism was the only sector that experienced a setback, with companies registering a combined loss of NT$934 million last quarter, widening from a combined loss of NT$459 million a year earlier, as a local outbreak of COVID-19 in May led to strict movement and dining restrictions, the commission said.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market