Sales of electric vehicle (EV) components are forecast to surpass sales of conventional vehicle parts, China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤) said yesterday.
CFTC’s business has not been affected by a global chip shortage, the vehicle components maker said.
“We’ve been buffered by the effect of the chip shortage because we deal with major automakers in China who managed to acquire most of the quota,” CFTC spokeswoman Huang Hsiang-yi (黃湘怡) told an investors’ conference. “However, we are still keeping an eye on how the shortage could affect the fourth quarter.”
For the first half of this year, vehicle parts made up 71 percent of sales, while EV parts sales made up 11.1 percent, the firm said.
Revenue increased 31 percent to NT$1.28 billion (US$45.82 million) in the first two quarters of this year, compared with NT$979 million in the same period last year, it added.
However, Huang said she expects the EV parts business to expand.
“I expect EV parts to dominate our auto parts sales by the end of the year,” thanks to the firm’s fineblanking technology, Huang said.
“Fineblanking” describes a precision stamping process used to fabricate auto parts without cutting, the firm’s Web site said.
First-half gross margin was 20 percent, down from 21 percent a year earlier, which the company attributed to changing product combination, exchange rate fluctuations and the moving of the company’s Changhua County plant, delaying production.
Net profit rose 21 percent year-on-year to NT$69 million in the first half from NT$56.84 million. Earnings per share were NT$0.85, up from NT$0.74 in the first six months of last year.
As for the manufacturer’s hard-disk component business, Huang said that CFTC has benefitted from competitors experiencing temporary shutdowns of their plants in Southeast Asia amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
“Due to COVID-19, our competitors are running at 30 percent capacity,” Huang said. “I expect that CFTC will pick up extra orders in the July-to-September period as customers transfer their orders.”
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market