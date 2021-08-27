EV parts sales to dominate, CFTC says

ROBUST OUTLOOK: The firm is expecting additional orders as competitors had to close facilities in Southeast Asia due to COVID-19, a CFTC spokeswoman said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Sales of electric vehicle (EV) components are forecast to surpass sales of conventional vehicle parts, China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤) said yesterday.

CFTC’s business has not been affected by a global chip shortage, the vehicle components maker said.

“We’ve been buffered by the effect of the chip shortage because we deal with major automakers in China who managed to acquire most of the quota,” CFTC spokeswoman Huang Hsiang-yi (黃湘怡) told an investors’ conference. “However, we are still keeping an eye on how the shortage could affect the fourth quarter.”

For the first half of this year, vehicle parts made up 71 percent of sales, while EV parts sales made up 11.1 percent, the firm said.

Revenue increased 31 percent to NT$1.28 billion (US$45.82 million) in the first two quarters of this year, compared with NT$979 million in the same period last year, it added.

However, Huang said she expects the EV parts business to expand.

“I expect EV parts to dominate our auto parts sales by the end of the year,” thanks to the firm’s fineblanking technology, Huang said.

“Fineblanking” describes a precision stamping process used to fabricate auto parts without cutting, the firm’s Web site said.

First-half gross margin was 20 percent, down from 21 percent a year earlier, which the company attributed to changing product combination, exchange rate fluctuations and the moving of the company’s Changhua County plant, delaying production.

Net profit rose 21 percent year-on-year to NT$69 million in the first half from NT$56.84 million. Earnings per share were NT$0.85, up from NT$0.74 in the first six months of last year.

As for the manufacturer’s hard-disk component business, Huang said that CFTC has benefitted from competitors experiencing temporary shutdowns of their plants in Southeast Asia amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Due to COVID-19, our competitors are running at 30 percent capacity,” Huang said. “I expect that CFTC will pick up extra orders in the July-to-September period as customers transfer their orders.”